Japan Rental Housing Investments completes issue of investment corporation bonds

June 9 (Reuters) - Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc <8986.T>:* Says it completed issue of investment corporation bonds on June 9.* The previous plan was disclosed on June 1.

Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property at 325 mln yen

Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc <8986.T> : Says it sold a property at 325 million yen on March 23 .Previous plan was disclosed on March 15.

Daiwa Securities Group plans 30 bln yen unsecured corporation bonds

Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T> : Says it plans to issue 28th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen, with subscription date Aug. 19 and payment date Aug. 25 . Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Aug. 19, 2026 and coupon rate 0.400 percent per annum .Daiwa Securities Co Ltd will serve as underwriter.

Saigon Securities announces result of investment by Daiwa Securities

Saigon Securities Incorporation:Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has bought 17,335,130 shares in Saigon Securities from April 6 to April 27.Daiwa Securities Group has raised holding in Saigon Securities to 15.54 pct from 11.93 pct.

Daiwa Securities Group announces additional acquisition for shares in Saigon Securities Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc:Additionally acquires 74,606,601 shares (more than 15 pct stake) in Saigon Securities Inc. by April 27.

Daiwa Securities Group issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Daiwa Securities Group Inc:Issues year-end dividend forecast of 12 yen per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2016.

GMO ClICK Holdings and unit form business alliance with Daiwa Securities Group and its unit

GMO ClICK Holdings Inc:Says GMO ClICK Holdings Inc and GMO ClICK Holdings Inc's wholly owned subsidiary GMO CLICK Securities. Inc form a business alliance with Daiwa Securities Group Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc's wholly owned subsidiary Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., on April 26.Says two entities to cooperate in video content sharing and joint development, know-how sharing of web marketing, etc.

Daiwa Securities Group to issue 27th series unsecured corporate bonds

Daiwa Securities Group Inc:To issue 27th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 50 bln yen, with subscription period from April 6 to April 22 and payment date on April 25.The bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date April 25, 2023 and coupon rate 0.40 pct per annum.Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. will serve as underwriter.Proceeds to be used as loan repayment and financing capital.

R&I affirms Daiwa Securities Group's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook

Daiwa Securities Group Inc:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.

Saigon Securities announces investment by Daiwa Securities Group

Saigon Securities Incorporation:Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has registered to buy 26.5 mln shares or 5.52 pct stake in Saigon Securities from Feb. 25 to March 25.Daiwa Securities Group is to raise holding in Saigon Securities to 15.54 pct from 10.02 pct.