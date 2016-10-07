Edition:
United Kingdom

Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)

8628.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

911JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
¥915
Open
¥912
Day's High
¥915
Day's Low
¥906
Volume
602,900
Avg. Vol
855,151
52-wk High
¥1,040
52-wk Low
¥775

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

Matsui Securities Co Ltd <8628.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

MATSUI SECURITIES issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 

MATSUI SECURITIES CO LTD:Issued year-end dividend forecast of 20 yen per share, for FY ending March 2016.  Full Article

MATSUI SECURITIES to retire treasury shares
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 

MATSUI SECURITIES CO LTD:To retire 10,000,000 shares (3.71 pct stake) of its common stock on Feb. 3.Says the total shares outstanding will be 259,264,702 shares after the retirement.  Full Article

Matsui Securities Co Ltd News

BRIEF-R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I

Earnings vs. Estimates

