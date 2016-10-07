Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Matsui Securities Co Ltd <8628.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

MATSUI SECURITIES issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

MATSUI SECURITIES CO LTD:Issued year-end dividend forecast of 20 yen per share, for FY ending March 2016.

MATSUI SECURITIES to retire treasury shares

MATSUI SECURITIES CO LTD:To retire 10,000,000 shares (3.71 pct stake) of its common stock on Feb. 3.Says the total shares outstanding will be 259,264,702 shares after the retirement.