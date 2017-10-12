Edition:
United Kingdom

Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)

8630.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,477JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥57 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
¥4,420
Open
¥4,449
Day's High
¥4,479
Day's Low
¥4,417
Volume
1,928,100
Avg. Vol
1,661,434
52-wk High
¥4,674
52-wk Low
¥3,045

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sompo Holdings completes share repurchase
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sompo Holdings Inc <8630.T>:Says it completes repurchase of 12.9 million shares of its common stock as of Oct. 11.Shares repurchased at the price of 56.9 billion yen in total.Share repurchase plan was disclosed on May 19.  Full Article

Sompo Holdings CEO: Won't rule out more M&A if necessary
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Sompo Holdings Inc <8630.T> CEO Kengo Sakurada:won't rule out more M&A if necessary.  Full Article

Sompo Japan to acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings-nikkei
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Nikkei: Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance firmed up plans Tuesday to acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings -nikkei . Sompo Japan will purchase all of endurance's outstanding shares without tender offer - nikkei .Deal, seen at around $6.5 billion, will be finalized and announced as soon as Wednesday- nikkei.  Full Article

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings completes 10.4 mln shares' buyback
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T> : Says it completes repurchase of 10.4 million shares for 33.5 billion yen as of Aug. 23 .Plan was disclosed on May 20.  Full Article

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings unit to issue bonds worth totally 200 bln yen
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T>: Says its unit Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. to issue first and second series domestic subordinated unsecured bonds (With interest payment deferred terms) worth 200 billion yen in total . Says the first series and second series bonds with maturity date on Aug. 8, 2046 and Aug. 8, 2076 respectively .Says payment date on Aug. 8 and proceeds to be used as long-term investment funds and working capital.  Full Article

CIMB Group Holdings and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa enters into master distribution agreement<8630.T>
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd : Cimb group holdings bhd co and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa entered into master distribution agreement . Cimb group holdings - agreeent as part of establishing a regional non-life bancassurance partnership in selected countries in southeast Asia . Cimb group holdings - CIMB Group will distribute sompo's non-life insurance products through its distribution network .  Full Article

Sompo Japan: estimates insurance payout for Kumamoto quake about $18 mln
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T>: estimates insurance payout for Kumamoto earthquake damages to be about 2 billion yen ($18.18 million) Further company coverage: [8630.T] ($1 = 110.0400 yen).  Full Article

Message to change name; announces change of chairman and president
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Message Co Ltd <2400.T> : Says it plans to change name to Sompo Care Message Inc. with effective date on July 1 .Says it names Hidehiro Sumi as new chairman of the board and names Tetsuya Kikui as new president, effective on June 29.  Full Article

Sompo Japan: To buy back up to 4.14 pct of own shares worth 33.5 bln yen
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T>: to buy back up to 4.14 percent of own shares worth 33.5 billion yen ($304.38 million) Further company coverage: [8630.T] ($1 = 110.0600 yen).  Full Article

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T> : Says it plans to repurchase up to 16.75 million shares, representing 4.14 pct of outstanding . Says share repurchase up to 33.5 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 23 to Nov. 17.  Full Article

Sompo Holdings Inc News

Japan insurer Sompo sees about $620 mln loss from Americas disasters

TOKYO, Oct 20 Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc estimated losses of about 70 billion yen ($620 million) as of Friday from payments related to natural disasters that occurred in August and September in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

