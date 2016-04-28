Edition:
United Kingdom

Sony Financial Holdings Inc (8729.T)

8729.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,903JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
¥1,901
Open
¥1,900
Day's High
¥1,905
Day's Low
¥1,886
Volume
1,085,200
Avg. Vol
1,345,802
52-wk High
¥2,126
52-wk Low
¥1,297

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sony Financial Holdings issues consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2017
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Sony Financial Holdings Inc:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 1,450 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2017.Ordinary profit of 71 billion yen.Net profit of 46 million yen.Says earning per share outlook at 105.75 yen.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 55 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017.  Full Article

Sony Financial Holdings announces president and chairman changes
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 

Sony Financial Holdings Inc:Appoints Katsumi Ihara as the new Chairman of the Board in the company.Appoints Shigeru Ishii as the new President of the company, to replace Katsumi Ihara.Effective date June 23.  Full Article

R&I affirms Sony Financial Holdings's rating at "AA-" and stable outlook
Monday, 7 Dec 2015 

Sony Financial Holdings Inc:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable, changed from negative.  Full Article

  Previous
  Next

Sony Financial Holdings Inc News

BRIEF-Sony Financial Holdings announce chairman resignation and names new president

* Says Katsumi Ihara will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board

Earnings vs. Estimates

