Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (8750.T)

Janus Capital Group Inc, Henderson Group agree to merge

Janus Capital Group : Janus Capital Group Inc. and Henderson Group Plc announce recommended merger of equals . Merger will be effected via a share exchange with each share of Janus common stock exchanged for 4.7190 newly issued shares in Henderson . Combined group, Janus Henderson Global Investors Plc, will have AUM of more than $320 billion . Henderson and Janus shareholders are expected to own approximately 57 pct and 43 pct respectively . Deal to result in annual run rate net cost synergies of at least $110 million . Combined group will apply for admission to trade on NYSE as its primary listing, retaining Henderson`s existing listing on ASX . Merger is currently expected to close in Q2 of 2017, . Synergies expected to drive double digit accretion to both companies` earnings per share in first 12 months following closing . Henderson directors consider merger to be in best interests of Henderson and Henderson shareholders as a whole . Co was advised by unit of Loeb Partners Corp and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher And Flom Llp and affiliates. . Board of Janus Henderson Global Investors is expected to continue to operate a progressive dividend policy . 25 million stg share buyback of Henderson shares, scheduled to take place in second half of 2016, will no longer take place . Janus` largest shareholder, Dai-Ichi Life (Dai-Ichi), has committed to supporting merger.

Henderson CEO says merger with Janus means businesses can grow faster

Henderson Global Investors : Ceo andrew formica says of merger with janus "there is overlap in both our businesses...potential for businesses to grow even faster" . Ceo andrew formica says janus henderson global investors will have london hq, but maintaining third listing in london "doesn't make sense" .Ceo andrew formica says merger talks started at beginning of year, not affected by brexit vote.

R&I's withdraws rating on Dai-ichi Life Insurance

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd <8750.T> :Rating and Investment Information, Inc.'s withdrew the rating on the company of "A+" – R&I.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd to acquire United States Warranty Corp - Nikkei

Nikkei: Dai-Ichi Life Insurance to acquire united states warranty corp for deal valued at $127 million - nikkei .Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd will acquire United States Warranty Corp, through Dai-Ichi's american subsidiary -Nikkei.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans $2.5 bln worth of dollars dominated perpetuity subordinated corporation bonds

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd <8750.T> : Says it plans to issue dollars dominated perpetuity subordinated corporation bonds worth $2.5 billion with annual rate of 4.00 percent (be valid to July 2026) .Says payment date on July 20.

Bank of India sells 18 pct stake in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life to Dai-Ichi Life Insurace<8750.T>

Bank of India Ltd : Sold its 18% stake in star Union Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company-Ltd (SUD) to Dai Ichi Life-Insurace Company Limited (DILIC) .

Dai ichi Life Insurance Co seen posting 20 pct rise in FY net profit - Nikkei<8750.T>

Nikkei: Dai ichi Life Insurance Co's FY group net profit likely to climb 20% to more than 170 billion yen - nikkei . Dai ichi Life Insurance Co's FY premium income is estimated at around 5.5 trillion yen, up around 2% - nikkei . Dai-ichi life insurance co is still expected to stay on track for profit growth in current fiscal year ending March 2017 - nikkei .

Dai-ichi Life Insurance to change name to Dai-ichi Life Holdings,Inc.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd:To change name to Dai-ichi Life Holdings,Inc. due to transition to holding company structure.Effective date on Oct. 1.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance forms business alliance with Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd:Formed a business alliance with Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd on March 29.Through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on the overseas life insurance business, asset operation business, as well as joint research on domestic life insurance business.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance announces transition to holding company structure

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd:To set a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Tokyo as the successor preparatory company on April 1.To transfer its domestic life insurance business to the new subsidiary and restructure itself into holding company, effective Oct. 1.