Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)
8766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,811JPY
7:00am BST
4,811JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥17 (+0.35%)
¥17 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
¥4,794
¥4,794
Open
¥4,792
¥4,792
Day's High
¥4,811
¥4,811
Day's Low
¥4,772
¥4,772
Volume
2,290,800
2,290,800
Avg. Vol
2,364,032
2,364,032
52-wk High
¥5,441
¥5,441
52-wk Low
¥3,784
¥3,784
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 bln yen for year ended in March - Nikkei<8630.T><8725.T><8766.T>
Nikkei: Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . MS&AD Insurance likely boosted net profit by 30% to around 180 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . Tokio Marine appears to have roughly equaled the previous year's net profit of 247.4 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . Full Article
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations
* Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations