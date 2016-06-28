Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

T&D holdings adjusts conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

T&D holdings Inc <8795.T> :Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,701.5 yen per share, from 2,713.0 yen per share, effective April 1.

T&D Holdings buys 13.5 mln shares back

T&D Holdings Inc <8795.T> :Says it bought about 13.5 million shares back, from May 16 to June 16, for about 14 billion yen.

Value HR announces business and capital alliance with DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Value HR Co Ltd <6078.T>: Says the company announced business and capital alliance with DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, a wholly owned unit of T&D Holdings Inc <8795.T>, on June 1 . Says two entities will cooperate on healthcare services business .Says DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY will acquire up to 7 percent stake in the company.

T&D Holdings to repurchase up to 16 million shares for up to 14 billion yen

T&D Holdings Inc <8795.T> : Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing a 2.47 pct stake . Says share repurchase up to 14 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 16 to July 15.

T&D Holdings to repurchase up to 16 million shares for up to 14 billion yen

T&D Holdings Inc <8795.T> : Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing a 2.47 pct stake . Says share repurchase up to 14 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 16 to July 15.

T&D Holdings raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

T&D Holdings Inc:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 30 yen per share from 25 yen per share for the FY ending March 2016.