Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801.T)
2,630JPY
7:00am BST
¥16 (+0.63%)
¥2,613
¥2,612
¥2,634
¥2,606
3,332,400
3,114,300
¥2,864
¥2,204
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ananda Development updates on JV with unit of Mitsui Fudosan
Ananda Development PCL
Mitsui Fudosan says operating profit of about 46 bln yen for three months through June - Nikkei
Mitsui Fudosan: Mitsui Fudosan apparently logged group operating profit of just over 46 billion yen for the three months through June, 10% lower than year earlier - Nikkei .Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd sees operating profit increasing 9% to a 220 billion yen for the full year ending March 2017 -Nikkei. Full Article
Mitsui Fudosan to sell distribution facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park for 75.5 bln yen - Nikkei
Nikkei: Mitsui Fudosan will sell several distribution facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park in August for 75.5 billion yen ($742 million) - Nikkei .Mitsui Fudosan will likely book between 15-18 billion yen in capital gains from sale of facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park - Nikkei. Full Article
Mitsui Fudosan files a lawsuit against T&C Medical Science and representative director of T&C Medical Science
Mitsui Fudosan <8801.T> and T&C Medical Science <3832.T>: Says Mitsui Fudosan filed a lawsuit against T&C Medical Science and representative director of T&C Medical Science .Says Mitsui Fudosan requests for unpaid rent of 78,309,637 yen and transfer of the leasehold building. Full Article
Top property developers anticipate record profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
: Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd looks to generate a group operating profit of around 180 billion yen ($1.69 billion) in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp's operating profit is expected to climb 10% to around 73 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd likely will boost group operating profit by 10% or so in fiscal 2016 from just over 200 bln yen estimated for FY 2015 - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780). Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsui Fudosan‘s rating at "A+" and stable outlook
Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on Mitsui Fudosan at "A+".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
