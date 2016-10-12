Edition:
Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801.T)

8801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,630JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥16 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
¥2,613
Open
¥2,612
Day's High
¥2,634
Day's Low
¥2,606
Volume
3,332,400
Avg. Vol
3,114,300
52-wk High
¥2,864
52-wk Low
¥2,204

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ananda Development updates on JV with unit of Mitsui Fudosan
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Ananda Development PCL : approved joint venture and entering into jv agreement with sea investment five , a company in group of Mitsui Fudosan co., ltd., .registered capital of jv co will be 450 million baht.  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan says operating profit of about 46 bln yen for three months through June - Nikkei
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Mitsui Fudosan: Mitsui Fudosan apparently logged group operating profit of just over 46 billion yen for the three months through June, 10% lower than year earlier - Nikkei .Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd sees operating profit increasing 9% to a 220 billion yen for the full year ending March 2017 -Nikkei.  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan to sell distribution facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park for 75.5 bln yen - Nikkei
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Nikkei: Mitsui Fudosan will sell several distribution facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park in August for 75.5 billion yen ($742 million) - Nikkei .Mitsui Fudosan will likely book between 15-18 billion yen in capital gains from sale of facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park - Nikkei.  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan files a lawsuit against T&C Medical Science and representative director of T&C Medical Science
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Mitsui Fudosan <8801.T> and T&C Medical Science <3832.T>: Says Mitsui Fudosan filed a lawsuit against T&C Medical Science and representative director of T&C Medical Science .Says Mitsui Fudosan requests for unpaid rent of 78,309,637 yen and transfer of the leasehold building.  Full Article

Top property developers anticipate record profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
Friday, 6 May 2016 

: Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd looks to generate a group operating profit of around 180 billion yen ($1.69 billion) in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp's operating profit is expected to climb 10% to around 73 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd likely will boost group operating profit by 10% or so in fiscal 2016 from just over 200 bln yen estimated for FY 2015 - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

R&I affirms Mitsui Fudosan‘s rating at "A+" and stable outlook
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on Mitsui Fudosan at "A+".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd News

Nikkei hits 2-year highs, tracks Wall Street gains

TOKYO, Oct 3 Japanese stocks rose more than 1 percent to hit two-year highs on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's rally after new data pointed to underlying strength in the U.S. economy, while a weaker yen also helped overall sentiment.

