Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Japan Real Estate Investment to issue investment corporation bonds worth $26.5 mln
Oct 19(Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp <8952.T>:Says it plans to issue investment corporation bonds worth $26.5 million, with interest of 3.02 percent per annum (US dollar).Says subscription date on Oct. 19 and payment date on Oct. 26, and maturity date on Oct. 26, 2027.Proceeds will be used for loan repayment . Full Article
Mitsubishi Estate names Hirotaka Sugiyama as chairman and Junichi Yoshida as president
Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd <8802.T>: Says it names Hirotaka Sugiyama as chairman . Says it names Junichi Yoshida as president .Effective April 1. Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsubishi Estate's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook – R&I
Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd <8802.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Mitsubishi Estate to merge unit on Sep. 16
Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd <8802.T>: Says it to merge its Tokyo-based subsidiary that engaged in parking business on Sep. 16 .Says the subsidiary to be dissolved after merger. Full Article
Mitsubishi Estate plans 288,875 shares issuance for 572 mln yen
Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd <8802.T> :Says it plans to issue 288,875 shares via private placement for 572 million yen wit payment date on Aug. 19. Full Article
Mitsubishi Estate to enter budget hotel business - Nikkei<8802.T>
Nikkei: Mitsubishi Estate to enter budget hotel business with three locations set to open in Osaka and Tokyo by fiscal 2018; co to spend $147 million on three projects - Nikkei . Full Article
Mitsubishi Estate to issue $143 mln in 40-year straight bonds - Nikkei
: Mitsubishi Estate will issue 15 billion yen ($143 million) in 40-year straight bonds - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Estate to apply proceeds toward development of office buildings, commercial properties at locations like Marunouchi district - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Estate plans to spend 330 bln yen on property and equipment in fiscal year ending march 2017, up 20 pct from fiscal 2015 - Nikkei. Full Article
Tokyo Kaikan to sell property to Mitsubishi Estate
Tokyo Kaikan Co Ltd:Says to sell land located in Tokyo to Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited for 1,257 mln yen on Feb. 29. Full Article
