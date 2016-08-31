888 Holdings Plc <888.L> : H1 pretax profit rose 39 percent to 27.8 million usd . H1 revenue rose 19 percent to 262 million usd . Revenue increased by 19% to us$262.0m (h1 2015: us$220.0m) . Profit before tax increased by 39% to us$27.8m (h1 2015: us$20.0m) . With strong momentum board remains confident of delivering against expectations for full year . Trading in q3 has started well with average daily revenue until 27 august 2016 15 per cent .Trading in q3 has started well with average daily revenue until 27 august 2016 15 per cent. Above strong previous year comparatives.