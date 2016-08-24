Edition:
United Kingdom

8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)

8KMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

569.00INR
9:56am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs29.05 (+5.38%)
Prev Close
Rs539.95
Open
Rs544.50
Day's High
Rs577.75
Day's Low
Rs543.65
Volume
633,106
Avg. Vol
163,291
52-wk High
Rs814.90
52-wk Low
Rs364.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

8K Miles Software Services approves sub-division of shares, bonus issue<8KMS.NS>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

8K Miles Software Services Ltd <8KMS.NS>: Board approves sub-division of equity shares & bonus issue .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

8K Miles Software Services Ltd News

BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA

* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 8KMS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials