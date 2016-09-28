Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ritz-Carlton Hotel plans to open a property in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, as early as 2019 - Nikkei

: Ritz-Carlton Hotel plans to open a property in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, as early as 2019 - Nikkei . Ritz-Carlton Hotel will work with Japan's Tobu Railway, which owns roughly 20,000 sq. meters of land by Lake Chuzenji - Nikkei . Marriott International, which owns the Ritz-Carlton brand, is discussing scale, management method of the new hotel with Japan's Tobu Railway - Nikkei .Ritz-Carlton hotel announced plans to open a hotel in Niseko, Hokkaido Prefecture, by 2020- Nikkei.

Tobu Railway Co to buy iconic resort hotel- nikkei<9001.T>

Nikkei: Tobu railway co will acquire the management company for kanaya hotel raising its stake from 1.8 percent to 63.4 percent .

Tobu Railway sees likely end to Skytree earnings slide- nikkei<9001.T>

Nikkei: Tobu Railway's operating profit from businesses at Tokyo skytree tower seen dipping 1% to 7.6 billion yen for fiscal 2016 . Tobu Railway's sales from businesses at tokyo skytree tower are seen declining 1% to 27.6 billion yen for fiscal 2016 .

R&I upgrades Tobu Railway Co Ltd's rating to "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) upgraded the company's rating to "A-", previously "BBB+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

TOBU RAILWAY to issue 108th series unsecured corporate bonds

TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD:To issue 108th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen through public offering.Face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.Interest rate of 0.21 pct.Maturity on Jan. 29, 2019.Subscription from Jan. 12 to Jan. 28 and payment date on Jan. 29.Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. as main underwriter.