Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Google to partner with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to launch Android Pay inside Japan - Nikkei
: Google will partner with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to launch its digital wallet platform inside Japan as soon as autumn - Nikkei . In Japan, Android Pay initially will incorporate debit cards issued by Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ - Nikkei . In Japan, Android Pay also will use credit cards issued by Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos by year's end at the soonest - Nikkei . Google's partnership with MUFG is not exclusive, and Google seeks to strike similar android pay deals with other Japanese financial institutions - Nikkei .Google negotiating with East Japan Railway, NTT Docomo, Rakuten, JCB and other Japanese digital money providers to make their reader systems compatible with Android Pay - Nikkei. Full Article
East Japan Railway to retire 3.1 mln treasury shares
East Japan Railway Co <9020.T> : Says it plans to retire 3.1 million shares (0.79 pct of outstanding) of its common stock on July 26 .Says the total shares outstanding 389.4 million shares after the retirement. Full Article
East Japan Railway to take over point service from unit
East Japan Railway Co <9020.T> : Says it plans to take over point service in Sendai from its Miyagi-based 96.56 percent owned unit which is engaged in construction, managemet and operation of station buildings .Says effective date is Feb. 15, 2017. Full Article
R&I affirms East Japan Railway's rating at "AA+" and stable outlook
East Japan Railway Co:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA+".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
JR East to replace parts over Kobe Steel data tampering
TOKYO, Oct 20 East Japan Railway Co has found parts in the undercarriage of Shinkansen bullet trains affected by the Kobe Steel Ltd data tampering scandal and will replace them during maintenance, the company said on Friday.