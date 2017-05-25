Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)
20,985JPY
7:00am BST
¥145 (+0.70%)
¥20,840
¥20,825
¥20,990
¥20,770
339,700
393,373
¥21,015
¥16,540
R&I affirms Central Japan Railway's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook-R&I
R&I affirms Central Japan Railway's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook
Central Japan Railway to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016
Central Japan Railway Co:To issue a year-end dividend of 65 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Payment date to be determined.Says the dividend is above latest forecast of 60 yen per share. Full Article
