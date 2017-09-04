Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nippon Express plans to raise 100 bln Yen in debt capital over two years - Nikkei

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nippon Express plans to raise 100 billion Yen in debt capital over 2 years to consolidate Japanese warehouses, install labor-saving equipment - Nikkei.Nippon Express had been planning 200 billion Yen in facilities spending in 3 years through fiscal 2018 but will raise that figure to 300 billion Yen - Nikkei‍​.Nippon Express will also build transit warehouses in overseas locations, such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia - Nikkei‍​.

Nippon Express repurchase 4,672,000 shares in September

Nippon Express Co Ltd <9062.T>: Says it repurchased 4,672,000 shares for 2,336,222,026 yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 29 .Says it repurchased 16,512,000 shares for 8,127,156,064 yen in total as of Sep. 30.

Nippon Express, Alibaba to team up in China-bound shipping - Nikkei

: Nippon Express will work with Alibaba Group Holding to ship Japanese goods to China for around 30% less than current prevailing rates - Nikkei .Nippon Express to transport goods from companies doing business on Alibaba's Tmall.Com platform to China, while an Alibaba affiliate will handle home delivery - Nikkei.

Nippon Express to buy back 40 mln shares for 30 bln yen

Nippon Express Co Ltd <9062.T>: Says it plans to buy back up to 40 million shares for up to 30 billion yen .Says repurchase period from Aug. 1, 2016 to Feb. 28, 2017.

Asahi Breweries, Kirin Brewery to collaborate next year in transporting beer across Japan by rail - Nikkei<2502.T><2503.T><9062.T>

Nikkei : Asahi Breweries and Kirin brewery will join forces next year in transporting beer across Japan by rail - Nikkei . Asahi Breweries and Kirin Brewery will work with Japan Freight Railway and Nippon Express to deliver beer to Hokuriku region - Nikkei .

Nippon Express likely raised group net profit roughly 9 pct in April-June Qtr - Nikkei

: Nippon Express likely raised group net profit roughly 9 pct to near 9 bln yen in April-June Qtr - Nikkei . Nippon Express' sales apparently fell 5 pct to about 450 bln yen amid flat export volumes, decline in domestic shipments in April-June Qtr - Nikkei . For fiscal year ending in March, Nippon Express projects 1 pct gain in sales to 1.93 trillion yen, 4 pct increase in oper profit to 57 bln yen - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/29jdWPs (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780).

R&I affirms NIPPON EXPRESS's rating at "AA-" and stable outlook

NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD:R&I affirms NIPPON EXPRESS's rating at "AA-" and stable outlook.

NIPPON EXPRESS forms business and capital alliance with Meitetsu Transport

NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD:Forms business and capital alliance with Meitetsu Transport, enhancing operational efficiency and service.To acquire 20 pct stake in Meitetsu Transport, on April 1, 2016.