Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kawasaki Kisen to add 15 new vessels to its fleet by fiscal 2018- Nikkei<9107.T>

Nikkei: Kawasaki Kisen to add 15 new vessels to its fleet by fiscal 2018; plans to invest about $800 million to build 10 of these ships by fiscal 2018- nikkei .

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha group pretax loss likely about 5 bln yen in April-June period - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha apparently suffered a group pretax loss of roughly 5 billion yen in the April-June period - Nikkei .Nippon Yusen's pretax profit likely fell by over 80 pct in the April-June quarter from the year-earlier 21.5 billion yen - Nikkei.

Kawasaki Kisen adjusts conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T> :Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 305.6 yen per share, from 308.1 per share, effective April 1.

R&I changes Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd's rating outlook to negative

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. changed the company's rating outlook to negative from stable.The company's issuer rating at "BBB".

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,250,000 mln yen from 1,275,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 7,000 mln yen from 11,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 1,000 mln yen from 7,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to a loss of 50,000 mln yen from 5,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 53.35 yen from 5.33 yen.Comments the economic downsizing in emerging countries, sluggish in core business and extraordinary losses are the main reasons for the forecast.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 1,275,000 million yen from 1,300,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 11,000 million yen from 24,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 7,000 million yen from 20,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 5,000 million yen from 12,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to 5.33 yen from 12.80 yen.Comments that decreased demand is the main reason for the forecast.

R&I affirms Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha's rating at "BBB" and announces stable rating outlook

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha's issuer rating is "BBB".Rating outlook stable.