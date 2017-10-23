Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thai Airways International partners with ANA Holdings' All Nippon Airways - Nikkei‍​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei::All NIPPON AIRWAYS, unit of ANA Holdings, will become Thai Airways International's sole Japanese code share partner starting this month.

ANA Holdings updates share repurchase status

Oct 2(Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>:Says it bought back 52.5 million shares for 21.68 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 31.

Japan Airlines to start code sharing with Hawaiian Airlines around March - Nikkei

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Japan Airlines will start code sharing with Hawaiian Airlines around March, their mileage programs will be linked as well - Nikkei.

ANA Holdings buys back 32.7 mln shares for 13.35 bln yen

Sept 1 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>:Says it repurchased 32.7 million shares of its common stock for 13.35 billion yen in total on Sept. 1.

ANA shares up 3 pct after Q1 operating profit jumps

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>::ANA shares up 3 percent after co's Q1 operating profit jumps 80 percent.

ANA Holdings changes acquisition plan of aircrafts

June 23(Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>:Says it changes acquisition plan to 11 airbus A320neo, with a catalog price of about $1.18 billion (about 135.7 billion yen) and 19 airbus A321neo, with a catalog price of about$2.39 billion (about 274.6 billion yen), from 7 airbus A320neo, with a catalog price of about $714 million (about 75 billion yen) and 23 airbus A321neo, with a catalog price of about $2.77 billion (about 291 billion yen).Acquisition plan was announced on March 27, 2014.

ANA to name Yuji Hirako president of airline ops - Nikkei

ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>: To name Yuji Hirako new president of its airline operations - Nikkei Further company coverage: [nT9N1F105G] (Reporting By Chris Gallagher) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).

ANA news conference is about president change at airline-sources

ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>: ANA news conference is about president change at airline - sources . ANA planning news conference at 0600 GMT Further coverage: [nT9N1F105F] (Reporting By Maki Shiraki) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).

ANA Holdings to cut cargo flights amid Asian headwinds - Nikkei<9202.T>

Nikkei: ANA will scale back scheduled cargo flights in late October to shore up profit margins as demand from Chinese and southeast Asian production hubs slows . ANA Unit expects to save more than 2 billion yen, equivalent to less than 10% of the annual costs in its freight business . ANA expects freight revenue, including mail, to total 164 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2017, up from the year-earlier 155.3 billion yen . ANA Will scale back or suspend regular cargo flights including to okinawa and between Japan and Singapore .

ANA Holdings expected to book about 20 pct drop in oper profit for April-June qtr - Nikkei

Nikkei: ANA Holdings is expected to book a roughly 20% drop in operating profit to about 13 billion yen ($126 million) for the April-June quarter - Nikkei . ANA Holdings likely to retain its earnings guidance for the full year through March - Nikkei .ANA Holdings's qtrly sales likely were flat on the year, around 413.8 billion yen - Nikkei.