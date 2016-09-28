Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc <9412.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Spacex: Says Falcon 9 rocket to deliver JCSAT-16, commercial communications satellite for Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation, to geostationary transfer orbit .Says is targeting launch of JCSAT-16 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on August 14 with backup date of August 15.

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc:Completes repurchase of 11,208,200 shares of its common stock, at the price of 637 yen per share, for 7,139,623,400 yen in total, on Dec. 3.

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc:To repurchase up to 12,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.89 pct of outstanding on Dec. 3.Share repurchase price is 637 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 2, or 7,644 mln yen in total.