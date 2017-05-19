Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 19(Reuters) - NTT Urban Development Corp <8933.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I .

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp <9432.T> : Says it plans to file an application for voluntary delisting of its ADRs (American Depositary Receipts ) from the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and to revise certain aspects of the handling procedures of its ADRs .Says effective date of delisting from the NYSE expected to be April 3.

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp (NTT) <9432.T>: to buy back up to 1.62 percent of own shares worth 150 billion yen ($1.30 billion) Further company coverage: [9432.T] . ($1 = 115.5100 yen).

Nikkei:Sharp is moving to repurchase the Tanabe building, now owned by a real estate unit of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone - Nikkei.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp <9432.T> :Says it completes repurchase of 59 million shares of its common stock, for about 267.4 million yen, from May 13 to June 14.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp <9432.T> : Says it plans to repurchase up to up to 68 million shares, representing 3.24 pct of outstanding for up to 350 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 16 to March 31, 2017.

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp <9432.T>:NTT says to buy back up to 3.24 percent of own shares worth 350 billion yen ($3.2 billion).

NTT <9432.T>: Says its subsidiary, NTT Data <9613.T> will offer a takeover bid for 6,746,399 shares (or no less than 2,140,300 shares) of NJK Corp <9748.T> . Offering purchase price at 675 yen per share, or 4,553,819,325 yen in all . Offering period from May 11 to July 7 . Settlement starts on July 14 . NTT Data will hold 100 percentage stake (138,182 voting rights) in NJK, up from 51.18 percentage (70,719 voting rights) .NJK will be delisted from the second section of Tokyo Stock Exchange.

NTT DATA CORP:Nippon Telegraph And Telephone's unit NTT DATA to acquire 1,000 shares (100 pct stake) in Dell Systems Corporation from Dell Inc.NTT DATA to acquire 44,400 shares (100 pct stake) in Dell Technology & Solutions Limited from Dell Inc.NTT DATA to acquire 2,000,000 shares (100 pct stake) in Dell Services Pte. Ltd. from Dell Inc.Equity acquisition amount (advisory expenses is not included) is $3,055 million.Effective date to be determined.

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp:Raises year-end dividend forecast to 60 yen per share, from 50 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.