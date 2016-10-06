Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DeNA to sell online shopping business to KDDI after business restructuring

DeNA Co Ltd <2432.T>: Says it plans to set up new unit to take over its business of DeNA Shopping and its controlling subsidiary's business of au shopping mall . Says the co and the subsidiary to hold 50 percent stake in the new unit respectively after the establishment . Says it will sell the entire stake in the new unit to KDDI Corp <9433.T> on Dec. 28, for 6.3 billion yen in total .Says the co and the subsidiary to get 3.15 billion yen respectively.

KDDI Corp's TV shopping business expected to boost operating profit by 20 bln yen - Nikkei<9433.T>

Nikkei: KDDI Corp's TV shopping business expected to give nearly 20 billion yen boost to the group operating profit for the year ending March 2017 - nikkei .

Eneres announces business and capital alliance with KDDI Corp

Eneres Co Ltd <6079.T>: Says the co entered into agreement with KDDI Corp <9433.T> to form business and capital alliance . Says two parties plan to jointly develop electric power business, including the wholesale transactions of electric power of the co .Says KDDI plans to acquire 30.1 percent stake in the co from two shareholders of the co on Aug. 17.

KDDI to retire 70,396,543 treasury shares

KDDI Corp <9433.T> : Says it will retire 70,396,543 shares (2.62 pct stake) of its common stock on May 18 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 2,620,494,257 shares after the retirement.

KDDI's group operating profit for year ended in March apparently climbed 12% - Nikkei

: KDDI's group operating profit for year ended in March apparently climbed 12% to all-time high of around 830 bln yen ($7.6 bln) - Nikkei . KDDI's sales for year ended in March likely topped the 4.4 trillion yen forecast by tens of billions of yen - Nikkei . KDDI's operating profit growth will likely slow to single digits this fiscal year - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/21Tj0iu) Further company coverage: [9433.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

R&I affirms KDDI Corp's rating to "AA-" and announces stable rating outlook

KDDI Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed KDDI Corp's rating to "AA-".Rating outlook stable.

Gunosy signs media business alliance with KDDI Corp

Gunosy Inc:Signs a business alliance with KDDI Corp on Jan. 14.Through the business alliance, the two companies will work on the development and operation of new media service for smart phone use.Effective date in the summer of 2016.

CORRECTION - KDDI Corp to acquire stake in Tokyo-based company

CORRECTED TO READ IN THE BODY "KDDI Corp to acquire 5 (not 50) pct stake in a Tokyo based company, which is engaged in sale of TV, from Sumitomo Corp (not Bain Capital Jupiter Hong Kong Ltd)".KDDI Corp:To acquire 5 pct stake in a Tokyo-based company, which is engaged in sale of TV, from Sumitomo Corp.