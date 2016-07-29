Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tokyo Gas to retire 93.9 mln shares on Aug. 16

Tokyo Gas Co Ltd <9531.T>:Says it plans to retire 93.9 million shares on Aug. 16.

Tokyo Gas to set up LNG JV in Vietnam - Nikkei

: Tokyo Gas aims to expand into Vietnam to tap expected increases in demand for LNG there through partnership with local companies - Nikkei .Tokyo Gas will establish JV with PetroVietnam Gas and others, investing several hundred mln yen and securing stake of around 10-20% - Nikkei.

Tokyo Gas completes share repurchase

Tokyo Gas Co Ltd <9531.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 93.9 million shares of its common stock, for 41.0 billion yen in total .Share repurchase period from May 1 to July 1.

Tokyo Gas to acquire interest in a shale development from a U.S. company - Nikkei<9531.T>

Nikkei: Tokyo Gas Co plans to acquire a roughly 25% interest in an Eagle Ford shale development from a U.S. company for more than 5 billion yen - Nikkei .

Tokyo Gas updates share repurchase status

Tokyo Gas Co Ltd <9531.T> : Says it repurchases 41.7 million shares for 18.5 billion yen in total from May 10 to May 31 .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 28.

Tokyo Gas to repurchase shares

Tokyo Gas Co Ltd:To repurchase up to 100 million shares, representing 4.2 pct of outstanding.Says share repurchase up to 41,000,000,000 yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 2 to March 31, 2017.

Tokyo Gas raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Tokyo Gas Co Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 6 yen per share from 5 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.

Tokyo Gas to divest liquid gas business and set up subsidiary

Tokyo Gas Co Ltd:To set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on April 1.New subsidiary to be engaged in production, transportation and sale of gas.To divest liquid gas business to the new subsidiary on April 1.