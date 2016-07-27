Edition:
Osaka Gas Co Ltd (9532.T)

9532.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,242JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥22 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
¥2,220
Open
¥2,230
Day's High
¥2,248
Day's Low
¥2,228
Volume
709,400
Avg. Vol
1,074,211
52-wk High
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥2,056

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Osaka Gas plans overseas LNG sales, eyes German deal - Nikkei
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

: Osaka Gas is working toward an agreement to sell LNG made from U.S. shale gas to Uniper, a unit of German energy provider E.ON - Nikkei . Osaka's deal with Uniper will involve roughly 20-yr contract under which uniper would be responsible for shipping gas from point of production - Nikkei . More than 10 million tons of LNG would be supplied over the life of Osaka's deal with Uniper - Nikkei . LNG sold to Uniper by Osaka would be exported from Freeport liquefaction plant and loading facility under construction in U.S. state of Texas - Nikkei .Osaka Gas is also seen as able to resell around 40% of the LNG from shares in two Australian projects - Nikkei.  Full Article

Aqualine forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS CO.,LTD
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Aqualine Ltd <6173.T>: Says it resolved to form business alliance with OSAKA GAS CO.,LTD <9532.T> in plumbing business .Says effective May 17.  Full Article

Aqualine forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Aqualine <6173.T>: Says it forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS <9532.T>, to cooperate in plumbing repairing services .Says cooperation starts from May 7.  Full Article

OSAKA GAS issues mid-year and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016 and FY 2017
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

OSAKA GAS CO LTD:Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017.  Full Article

Idemitsu Kosan to establish joint venture with OSAKA GAS
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd:To establish joint venture in Osaka with Osaka Gas on April 1.The joint venture will be engaged in gas power generation.Says Idemitsu Kosan and Osaka Gas will hold a 33.34 pct stake and a 66.66 pct stake in the joint venture respectively.  Full Article

