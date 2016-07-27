Osaka Gas Co Ltd (9532.T)
2,242JPY
7:00am BST
¥22 (+1.01%)
¥2,220
¥2,230
¥2,248
¥2,228
709,400
1,074,211
¥2,348
¥2,056
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Osaka Gas plans overseas LNG sales, eyes German deal - Nikkei
: Osaka Gas is working toward an agreement to sell LNG made from U.S. shale gas to Uniper, a unit of German energy provider E.ON - Nikkei . Osaka's deal with Uniper will involve roughly 20-yr contract under which uniper would be responsible for shipping gas from point of production - Nikkei . More than 10 million tons of LNG would be supplied over the life of Osaka's deal with Uniper - Nikkei . LNG sold to Uniper by Osaka would be exported from Freeport liquefaction plant and loading facility under construction in U.S. state of Texas - Nikkei .Osaka Gas is also seen as able to resell around 40% of the LNG from shares in two Australian projects - Nikkei. Full Article
Aqualine forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS CO.,LTD
Aqualine Ltd <6173.T>: Says it resolved to form business alliance with OSAKA GAS CO.,LTD <9532.T> in plumbing business .Says effective May 17. Full Article
Aqualine forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS
Aqualine <6173.T>: Says it forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS <9532.T>, to cooperate in plumbing repairing services .Says cooperation starts from May 7. Full Article
OSAKA GAS issues mid-year and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016 and FY 2017
OSAKA GAS CO LTD:Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017. Full Article
Idemitsu Kosan to establish joint venture with OSAKA GAS
Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd:To establish joint venture in Osaka with Osaka Gas on April 1.The joint venture will be engaged in gas power generation.Says Idemitsu Kosan and Osaka Gas will hold a 33.34 pct stake and a 66.66 pct stake in the joint venture respectively. Full Article
East Timor President says to swear in Mari Alkatiri as PM
DILI, Sept 14 East Timor is set to swear in Mari Alkatiri for a second stint as prime minister, the country's president said on Thursday, with Asia's youngest democracy facing stiff challenges to boost a flagging economy heavily reliant on oil and gas.