Edition:
United Kingdom

Toho Co Ltd (9602.T)

9602.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,800JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-5 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
¥3,805
Open
¥3,780
Day's High
¥3,800
Day's Low
¥3,770
Volume
491,000
Avg. Vol
480,091
52-wk High
¥4,190
52-wk Low
¥2,902

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toho announces restructure plan for group property business
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Toho Co Ltd <9602.T> : Says co's wholly owned unit, Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, plans spin-off of restaurant and theater stores management business to its wholly owned unit Toho Restaurant service Co Ltd, with effective date on Dec. 1 . Says co's wholly owned property maintenance unit, Toho Service Center Co Ltd, plans to merge with a wholly owned construction unit, with effective date on Dec. 1, and the construction unit will be dissolved after the transaction .Co will merge with unit Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, with effective date on March 1, 2017, and the unit will be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

Toho plans to dissolve subsidiary
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 

Toho Co Ltd:To dissolve a Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in film show business, film distribution and promotion business.Effective date on May 31.  Full Article

Toho to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
Tuesday, 12 Jan 2016 

Toho Co Ltd:To merge with its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary engaged in leasing and rental of land effective on March 1.Says the subsidiary to be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

Toho raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tuesday, 12 Jan 2016 

Toho Co Ltd:Sees year-end dividend of 17.5 yen per share raised from 12.5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending Feb. 2016.  Full Article

R&I affirms Toho 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 

Toho Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Toho Co Ltd News

Photo

Actor who wore monster suit to play first Godzilla dies aged 88

TOKYO The man who dressed in a rubber suit to play the original Godzilla, crashing through Japanese cities and destroying them with swipes of his massive tail, has died at the age of 88, film company Toho said on Tuesday.

» More 9602.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials