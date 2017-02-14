Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DigitalGlobe and NTT Data announces partnership to expand usage of elevation data

DigitalGlobe Inc - :Co, NTT Data Corporation announced expanded partnership involving use of elevation data in respective products, effective immediately.

NTT Data Emea Ltd says co, Nefos AG entered agreement

NTT Data EMEA Ltd:Co, Nefos AG entered agreement for NTT Data to buy Nefos.

NTT's unit says outcome of ToB for NJK

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp <9432.T> : Says its unit NTT data <9613.T> buys 6,165,181 shares in NJK Corp <9748.T> during the period from May 11 to July 7, with acquisition price of 675 yen per share . Settlement date from July 14 . NTT data will raise stake in NJK to 95.79 percent from 51.18 percent .In the previous plan, NTT data aims to fully acquire NJK.

NTT Data to fully acquire NJK Corp through takeover bid for 4,553,819,325 yen in all

NTT Data Corp <9613.T> and NJK Corp <9748.T> : NTT Data to offer a takeover bid for 6,746,399 shares (or no less than 2,140,300 shares) of NJK Corp [9748.T] . Offering purchase price at 675 yen per share, or 4,553,819,325 yen in all . Offering period from May 11 to July 7 . Settlement starts on July 14 . NTT Data will hold 100 percentage stake (138,182 voting rights) in NJK, up from 51.18 percentage (70,719 voting rights) .NJK will be delisted from the second section of Tokyo Stock Exchange.

NTT DATA to fully acquire three firms from Dell Inc

NTT DATA CORP:To acquire 1,000 shares (100 pct stake) in Dell Systems Corporation from Dell Inc.To acquire 44,400 shares (100 pct stake) in Dell Technology & Solutions Limited from Dell Inc.To acquire 2,000,000 shares (100 pct stake) in Dell Services Pte. Ltd. from Dell Inc.Equity acquisition amount (advisory expenses is not included) is $3,055 million.Effective date to be determined.

R&I affirms NTT Data's rating at "AA" and announces rating outlook stable

NTT DATA CORP:R&I affirms NTT Data's rating at "AA" and announces rating outlook stable.