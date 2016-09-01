Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

: Tokyo Dome likely earned a group operating profit of about 6.5 billion yen ($62.5 million) in the February-July half- Nikkei . Tokyo Dome operating profit is projected to fall 18% to 10.4 billion yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Tokyo Dome expects depreciation expenses to shrink by about 800 million yen for the full fiscal year ending in January - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/2ctSv4a) Further company coverage: [9681.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

R&I affirms Tokyo Dome Corp's rating at "BB+" and changes outlook to positive from stable -R&I

Tokyo Dome Corp <9681.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BB+" -R&I .Rating outlook changed to positive from stable -R&I.

: Tokyo Dome Corp likely earned a group operating profit of around 2.2 billion yen ($20 million) during the three months ended April 30- Nikkei . Tokyo Dome Corp's sales may exceeded 19 billion yen for the three months ended April 30 - Nikkei . Tokyo Dome Corp's group sales for the full year to January 2017 are projected to drop 4% to 82.3 billion yen - Nikkei . Tokyo Dome Corp's group operating profit for the full year to January 2017 will likely sink 18% to 10.4 billion yen - Nikkei . Tokyo Dome Corp's earnings forecasts do not take into account the Giants' potential Postseason Play - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/1TK6psA) Further company coverage: [9681.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

TOKYO DOME to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016

TOKYO DOME CORP:To issue a year-end dividend of 6 yen per share to all the shareholders for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2016.Payment date April 28.Says the dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast disclosed on March 11.