Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Secom's revenue likely grew 7 pct to about 438 bln yen in April-Sept half - Nikkei
Nikkei: Secom's operating profit likely grew 1% on the year to 61 billion yen ($591 million) or so in April-September half - Nikkei . Secom's revenue apparently grew 7% to around 438 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei .Secom will likely maintain full-year guidance - Nikkei. Full Article
Secom expected to report 2 pct fall in operating profit for April-June qtr - Nikkei
Nikkei: Secom is expected to report a 2 pct year-on-year drop in operating profit to around 30 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei . Secom sales apparently increased 8 pct to about 214 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei .Secom has projected a 3 pct drop in oper profit to 58.7 bln yen for April-Sept period, 1 pct increase to 130 bln yen for FY ending in March - Nikkei. Full Article
Secom announces president and chairman changes
Secom Co Ltd <9735.T>: Appoints Yasuo Nakayama as the new President of the company to replace Hiroshi Ito . Says Shuji Maeda will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company .Says effective date May 11. Full Article
BRIEF-Secom Co Ltd will likely report group operating profit of some 130 bln Yen for year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Secom Co Ltd will likely report a group operating profit of some 130 billion Yen ($1.15 billion) for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei