Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Konami Holdings says business restructuring of units and the co to forgive debt of 5 bln yen borrowed by unit

Konami Holdings Corp <9766.T>: Says its unit Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. to transfer arcade game machine's planning, production, manufacture, sale, and lending related business to another unit of the co . Says the change will effective on Nov. 1 .Says the co to forgive debt of 5 billion yen borrowed by the unit that will takeover business from Konami Digital Entertainment.

Konami Holdings lowers conversion price to 4549.7 yen for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants

Konami Holdings Corp <9766.T>:Says Konami Holdings lowered conversion price to 4549.7 yen from 4553 yen for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants, effective April 1.

KONAMI HOLDINGS raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 243,000 mln yen from 228,000 mln yen, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 24,000 mln yen from 17,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 23,500 mln yen from 16,000 mln yen.Confirms the net profit forecast at 9,500 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 68.71 yen from 68.54 yen.Says improved growth in sale of its main game products as the main reason for the forecast.

KONAMI HOLDINGS completes share repurchase

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:Completed repurchase of 3,362,800 shares of its common stock.Shares repurchased at 9,999,899,800 yen in total.Share repurchase period from Dec. 4 to Dec. 22.

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION completes share repurchase

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:Completes repurchase of 2,218,400 shares of its common stock, at the price of 6,601,958,400 yen in total, on Dec. 4.Plan disclosed on Dec. 3, and this was also part of the share repurchase plan announced on Dec. 3.

KONAMI HOLDINGS announces conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:Issues the conversion price of 4,553 yen per share for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants disclosed on Dec. 3.

KONAMI HOLDINGS to repurchase shares

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:To repurchase up to 4,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing 2.89 pct of outstanding during the period from Dec. 4 to March 31, 2016.Share repurchase price is up to 10 bln yen in total.

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION to repurchase shares

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:To repurchase up to 3,360,200 shares of its common stock on Dec. 4.Share repurchase price is 2,976 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 3, or 1 bln yen in total.

KONAMI HOLDINGS to issue 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:To issue 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants, worth 10 billion yen.Says issue price at 103.0 pct of par value with coupon rate of 0 pct.Says issue date on Dec. 22 (London time).SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited will act as main underwriter.Says warrants with the convertibles can be exercised during the period from Jan. 5, 2016 to Dec. 8, 2022.Bonds maturity date on Dec. 22, 2022 (London time).Proceeds raised will be used to repay loans and to fulfill working capital.