Aumann AG (AAGG.DE)

AAGG.DE on Xetra

74.30EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.00 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
€73.30
Open
€73.73
Day's High
€74.93
Day's Low
€73.23
Volume
37,017
Avg. Vol
19,252
52-wk High
€95.48
52-wk Low
€48.09

Aumann acquires automation specialist USK, announces 9-mth results
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AUMANN AG :DGAP-ADHOC: AUMANN AG ACQUIRES AUTOMATION SPECIALIST USK AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS.‍REVENUES IN FIRST NINE MONTHS GROW BY 24.1% TO EUR140.3 MILLION​.‍9MTH EBIT GROWS BY 26.4% TO EUR15.1 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR​.9MTH ‍ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTS TO EUR135.3 MILLION​.‍BASED ON ACQUISITION OF USK, EXPECTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR 2017 GROW TO MORE THAN EUR210 MILLION​.‍EBIT FOR FULL YEAR IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE EUR20 MILLION AND THEREFORE LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST​.  Full Article

MBB SE says unit Aumann acquires USK Karl Utz Sondermaschinen GmbH
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MBB SE ::SUBSIDIARY AUMANN AG <<>> ACQUIRES AUTOMATION SPECIALIST USK AND MODIFIES THE FORECAST FOR THE YEAR 2017.‍AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION OF USK, ANNUALISED REVENUE OF MBB GROUP AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN EUR450 MLN​.  Full Article

* SUBSIDIARY AUMANN AG ACQUIRES AUTOMATION SPECIALIST USK AND MODIFIES THE FORECAST FOR THE YEAR 2017

