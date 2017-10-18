Aumann AG (AAGG.DE)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AUMANN AG :DGAP-ADHOC: AUMANN AG ACQUIRES AUTOMATION SPECIALIST USK AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS.‍REVENUES IN FIRST NINE MONTHS GROW BY 24.1% TO EUR140.3 MILLION​.‍9MTH EBIT GROWS BY 26.4% TO EUR15.1 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR​.9MTH ‍ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTS TO EUR135.3 MILLION​.‍BASED ON ACQUISITION OF USK, EXPECTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR 2017 GROW TO MORE THAN EUR210 MILLION​.‍EBIT FOR FULL YEAR IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE EUR20 MILLION AND THEREFORE LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST​.