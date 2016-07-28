Aalberts Industries NV (AALB.AS)
41.38EUR
9:30am BST
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€41.38
€41.33
€41.43
€41.16
55,579
325,734
€41.76
€27.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aalberts Industries H1 EBITA rises to 150.4 mln euros
Aalberts Industries NV
Aalberts Industries proposes FY 2015 dividend
Aalberts Industries NV:]:FY 2015 dividend proposal +13 pct to 0.52 euro in cash per share. Full Article
Aalberts Industries to acquire Schroeder Industries
Aalberts Industries NV:Reaches an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares of Schroeder Industries, Inc., a company, based in San Antonio, Texas, USA, active in the beverage dispense market.Says existing management team of beverage dispense group will take leadership and combine activities. Full Article
Aalberts Industries to acquire Ushers Machine & Tool Co
Aalberts Industries NV:Has reached an agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares of Ushers Machine & Tool Co.Ushers generates an annual revenue of approximately $40 million.Results of Ushers will be consolidated effective from January 1, 2016. Full Article