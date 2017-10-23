Edition:
United Kingdom

Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

AAPL.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

156.17USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$156.17
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
100
Avg. Vol
7,432,211
52-wk High
$164.94
52-wk Low
$104.09

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Verizon to offer iPhone X for pre-order beginning Oct. 27​
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Verizon: :Verizon says will offer iPhone X for pre-order beginning October 27​.  Full Article

First Data - ‍announced initiatives with Apple Co's Clover Go device will be available in coming weeks ​
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :First Data - ‍announced initiatives with Apple; Co's Clover Go device will be available in coming weeks on apple.com, Apple retail stores across U.S.​.  Full Article

Rite Aid says ‍riteaid.com now accepting Apple Pay​
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Rite Aid Corp says ‍riteaid.com now accepting Apple Pay​.  Full Article

Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad.Apple - co, GE announced partnership to deliver industrial apps designed to bring data from Predix, GE's industrial IOT platform, to iPhone and iPad​.Apple inc - ‍Apple will promote GE's Predix as industrial IOT analytics platform of choice to its customers and developers​.  Full Article

Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg‍​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg‍​.  Full Article

Verizon says Apple iPhone 8 avaliable to pre-order on Sept. 15
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc::Verizon says Apple iPhone 8 avaliable to pre-order on Sept. 15 - tweet‍​.  Full Article

Sprint says iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular arrive on Sept. 22
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp ::iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at Sprint on Sept. 22.Sprint corp - ‍Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus and order Apple Watch Series 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 15​.Sprint - iPhone X, will be available to pre-order at sprint on Oct. 27; iPhone x will be available in Sprint channels starting on Nov. 3​.  Full Article

AT&T to offer iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple watch series 3
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc::at&t inc - ‍ iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at AT&T on Sept 22​.at&t inc - ‍customers will be able to pre-order iphone 8 and iphone 8 plus and order Apple watch series 3 beginning Sept. 15​.at&t inc - ‍additionally, iphone x will be available to pre-order at AT&T on Oct. 27 for delivery as soon as Nov. 3​.  Full Article

Gamestop ‍offers up to $400 cash on trading-in smartphones for Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus​
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp::Offering up to $400 cash when customers trade-in current generation smartphones for Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 plus​.  Full Article

Blackberry updates enterprise mobility suite to support iOS 11
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry ltd::Entire BlackBerry enterprise mobility suite been updated to fully support Apple's newly launched iOS 11 mobile operating system​.  Full Article

Apple Inc News

Photo

European shares swing sideways as third quarter earnings keep rolling in

LONDON European bourses and indexes were trading sideways at the opening of markets on Tuesday, as a new set of third-quarter earnings pulled companies' stocks sharply in different directions.

» More AAPL.OQ News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials