Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Verizon: :Verizon says will offer iPhone X for pre-order beginning October 27​.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :First Data - ‍announced initiatives with Apple; Co's Clover Go device will be available in coming weeks on apple.com, Apple retail stores across U.S.​.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Rite Aid Corp says ‍riteaid.com now accepting Apple Pay​.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad.Apple - co, GE announced partnership to deliver industrial apps designed to bring data from Predix, GE's industrial IOT platform, to iPhone and iPad​.Apple inc - ‍Apple will promote GE's Predix as industrial IOT analytics platform of choice to its customers and developers​.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg‍​.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc::Verizon says Apple iPhone 8 avaliable to pre-order on Sept. 15 - tweet‍​.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp ::iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at Sprint on Sept. 22.Sprint corp - ‍Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus and order Apple Watch Series 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 15​.Sprint - iPhone X, will be available to pre-order at sprint on Oct. 27; iPhone x will be available in Sprint channels starting on Nov. 3​.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc::at&t inc - ‍ iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at AT&T on Sept 22​.at&t inc - ‍customers will be able to pre-order iphone 8 and iphone 8 plus and order Apple watch series 3 beginning Sept. 15​.at&t inc - ‍additionally, iphone x will be available to pre-order at AT&T on Oct. 27 for delivery as soon as Nov. 3​.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp::Offering up to $400 cash when customers trade-in current generation smartphones for Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 plus​.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry ltd::Entire BlackBerry enterprise mobility suite been updated to fully support Apple's newly launched iOS 11 mobile operating system​.