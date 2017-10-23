Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Verizon to offer iPhone X for pre-order beginning Oct. 27
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Verizon: :Verizon says will offer iPhone X for pre-order beginning October 27. Full Article
First Data - announced initiatives with Apple Co's Clover Go device will be available in coming weeks
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc
Rite Aid says riteaid.com now accepting Apple Pay
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc
Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc
Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg
Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg. Full Article
Verizon says Apple iPhone 8 avaliable to pre-order on Sept. 15
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc::Verizon says Apple iPhone 8 avaliable to pre-order on Sept. 15 - tweet. Full Article
Sprint says iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular arrive on Sept. 22
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp
AT&T to offer iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple watch series 3
Sept 14 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc::at&t inc - iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at AT&T on Sept 22.at&t inc - customers will be able to pre-order iphone 8 and iphone 8 plus and order Apple watch series 3 beginning Sept. 15.at&t inc - additionally, iphone x will be available to pre-order at AT&T on Oct. 27 for delivery as soon as Nov. 3. Full Article
Gamestop offers up to $400 cash on trading-in smartphones for Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp::Offering up to $400 cash when customers trade-in current generation smartphones for Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 plus. Full Article
Blackberry updates enterprise mobility suite to support iOS 11
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry ltd::Entire BlackBerry enterprise mobility suite been updated to fully support Apple's newly launched iOS 11 mobile operating system. Full Article
