Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO)

AAV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.91CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
$6.92
Open
$6.90
Day's High
$6.95
Day's Low
$6.88
Volume
365,440
Avg. Vol
532,994
52-wk High
$10.12
52-wk Low
$6.71

Latest Key Developments

Advantage Oil & Gas posts Q2 FFO per share $0.20
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : Advantage announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly production increased 68 pct to average 210.3 mmcfe/d .Qtrly FFO per share $0.20.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd announces $87.5 million equity financing
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd:Announces $87.5 million equity financing.Agreement with a syndicate of underwriters who have agreed to purchase 11.8 million shares of Advantage at $7.45 per common share.Says net proceeds of the offering will be initially used to temporarily reduce indebtedness.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd News

REFILE-Weak Alberta gas prices to hurt producer, provincial revenues

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 13 Western Canadian natural gas prices have been stuck at historically weak levels since summer due to prolonged pipeline maintenance, which will hurt producers' quarterly profits and royalties paid to the cash-strapped province of Alberta.

Earnings vs. Estimates

