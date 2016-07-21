ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS)

ABB India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 774.2 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 20.74 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 828.9 million rupees . Says net profit in June-quarter last year was 574.5 million rupees; net sales was 19.06 billion rupees . Says order backlog of 77.52 billion rupees as of June 30, 2016. . Recovering demand in automotive industry drove automation orders in June-quarter but traditional industries remained sluggish .