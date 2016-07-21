ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS)
ABB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,359.00INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs25.15 (+1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs1,333.85
Open
Rs1,340.00
Day's High
Rs1,365.00
Day's Low
Rs1,336.25
Volume
137,961
Avg. Vol
82,832
52-wk High
Rs1,620.00
52-wk Low
Rs931.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ABB India June-qtr profit up about 35 pct
ABB India Ltd
ABB India Ltd announces appointment of managing director
ABB India Ltd:Appoints Sanjeev Sharma as the managing director, with effect from Jan. 1, 2016. Full Article
UPDATE 2-European shares stay near highs as Merkel hangs on to power
