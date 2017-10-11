Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Abcam's Murray Hennessy to step down from non-executive chairman position

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc :‍CHAIRMAN, MURRAY HENNESSY, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE HAS ACCEPTED A CEO ROLE​.‍HENNESSY WILL THEREFORE RELINQUISH HIS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN POSITION AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD FOLLOWING AGM IN NOVEMBER 2017​.ABCAM - ‍LOUISE PATTEN, CURRENTLY SERVING AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF ABCAM, WILL TAKE OVER AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT AGM CONCLUSION​.

Abcam posts FY pretax profit 51.9 mln stg

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc ::FY PRETAX PROFIT 51.9 MILLION STG.FY REVENUE ROSE 26.5 PERCENT TO 217.1 MILLION STG.FINAL DIVIDEND 7.355 PENCEPER SHARE.TOTAL DIVIDEND 10.18 PENCEPER SHARE.

Abcam says current year has started well

Abcam Plc : Current year has started well and we are making good progress against our strategic priorities and growth objectives - chairman .Remain confident that we can continue to build significant value for all of our stakeholders - chairman.

ABCAM Plc declares interim dividend

ABCAM Plc:Says interim dividend of 2.354 pence per share will be paid on April 15, 2016 to shareholders whose names are on the register at close of business on March 18, 2016.Says associated ex-dividend date will be March 17, 2016.

Abcam Plc to acquire AxioMx Inc

Abcam Plc:Says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of AxioMx, Inc. on a cash-free/debt-free basis for $20 mln upfront with further performance-based payments totalling $25 mln.