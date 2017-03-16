Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)
191.20INR
9:48am BST
Rs4.15 (+2.22%)
Rs187.05
Rs186.65
Rs193.90
Rs183.90
415,545
182,253
Rs230.90
Rs130.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ashoka Buildcon's unit emerges as lowest bidder for NHAI's 6 laning project in Andhra Pradesh
Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for KRDCL projects
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says achievement of financial closure : KRDCL projects .Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says projects to be executed by co's units. Full Article
Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement with NHAI
NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in Jharkhand
INDIA'S MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS: NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in the state of Jharkhand - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth 9.46 billion rupees for Ashoka Buildcon - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth INR 7 billion for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd - India's ministry Of Road Transport & Highways . Full Article
Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit falls
Ashoka Buildcon's unit gets LoA for NHAI project
Ashoka Buildcon buys stake in Mudhol Nipani SPV
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd declares second interim dividend
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd:Says board has approved declaration of second interim dividend for FY 2015-16 0.80 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each fully paid. Full Article