Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)

Ashoka Buildcon's unit emerges as lowest bidder for NHAI's 6 laning project in Andhra Pradesh

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Says Ashoka Concessions emerged as the "lowest bidder" for NHAI's 6 laning project in Andhra Pradesh .Says bid project cost quotedby ACL is INR 11.87 billion.

Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for KRDCL projects

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says achievement of financial closure : KRDCL projects .Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says projects to be executed by co's units.

Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement with NHAI

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Execution of concession agreement .Project of 4/6 laning of Kharar to Ludhiana section of NH-95 (New NH-05).

NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in Jharkhand

INDIA'S MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS: NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in the state of Jharkhand - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth 9.46 billion rupees for Ashoka Buildcon - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth INR 7 billion for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd - India's ministry Of Road Transport & Highways .

Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit falls

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : June-quarter net profit 308.2 million rupees versus 458.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.66 billion rupees versus 4.75 billion rupees last year .

Ashoka Buildcon's unit gets LoA for NHAI project

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Receipt of LoA for NHAI project . Accepted bid project cost is INR 16 billion . LoA for "4/6 laning of Kharar to Ludhiana section of NH-95 .

Ashoka Buildcon buys stake in Mudhol Nipani SPV

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Ashoka buildcon ltd.- acquisition of stake in mudhol nipani spv . Ashoka buildcon ltd.- agreement with GVR Infra Projects Ltd for inr 356.9 million . Share purchase agreement with GVR Infra Projects for transfer of 23 percent stake and beneficial interest of 26 percent stake .

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd declares second interim dividend

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd:Says board has approved declaration of second interim dividend for FY 2015-16 0.80 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each fully paid.