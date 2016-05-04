Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA)
ABEV3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
21.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.23 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
R$ 21.53
Open
R$ 21.65
Day's High
R$ 21.65
Day's Low
R$ 21.18
Volume
8,081,700
Avg. Vol
12,572,580
52-wk High
R$ 22.70
52-wk Low
R$ 15.79
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ambev SA closes share repurchase program
Ambev SA:Says that it closes share repurchase program approved on Aug. 28, 2015 after acquisition 5.5 million own common shares for the total value of 102.9 million Brazilian reais. Full Article
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets dip, Mexican rate swap yields rise
(Recasts with Mexican yields) MEXICO CITY, July 6 Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps rose on Thursday after minutes from the central bank's last meeting suggested it may not be finished hiking interest rates and could copy any further hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. After Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate last month for the seventh consecutive time, to a more than eight-year high, the market has tilted toward bets that it is done hiking. Inv