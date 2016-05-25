Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

Associated British Foods Plc : Confirms proposal to move to full ownership of Illovo Sugar has received requisite shareholder approvals in South Africa, at general meeting held on 25 May .Transaction is expected to complete on 28 June 2016 with shares in Illovo ceasing to trade on Johannesburg Stock Exchange from that date..

Associated British Foods plc:Says board has declared an interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, an increase of 3% on last year.Says dividend will be paid on July 1, 2016 to shareholders registered at close of business on June 3, 2016.Says underlying trading outlook for group for FY 2016 is unchanged.