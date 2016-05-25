Edition:
United Kingdom

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

ABF.L on London Stock Exchange

3,371.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,371.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
914,535
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AB Foods says South Africa's Illovo Sugar shareholders vote to approve deal
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Associated British Foods Plc : Confirms proposal to move to full ownership of Illovo Sugar has received requisite shareholder approvals in South Africa, at general meeting held on 25 May .Transaction is expected to complete on 28 June 2016 with shares in Illovo ceasing to trade on Johannesburg Stock Exchange from that date..  Full Article

Associated British Foods plc declares interim dividend; reaffirms FY 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Associated British Foods plc:Says board has declared an interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, an increase of 3% on last year.Says dividend will be paid on July 1, 2016 to shareholders registered at close of business on June 3, 2016.Says underlying trading outlook for group for FY 2016 is unchanged.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Associated British Foods PLC News

Photo

UK PM May tells business chiefs: two-year Brexit transition is assured - source

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May told business leaders that they should treat a two-year transition period after Brexit as assured as she tries to ease company concerns that Britain could crash out of the EU without a deal, a source told Reuters.

» More ABF.L News

Market Views

» More ABF.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials