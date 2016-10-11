Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)
105.95EUR
10:02am BST
€-0.85 (-0.80%)
€106.80
€106.75
€106.95
€105.60
181,264
1,328,275
€117.55
€92.13
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
AB InBev completes sale of SABMiller stake in Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime
Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa
SABMiller changes co's name to SABMiller Ltd
SABMiller Plc
SABMiller says UK Court sanctions scheme of arrangement over AB InBev deal
SABMiller Plc
SABMiller says shareholders approve AB InBev deal
SABMiller Plc
SABMiller says shareholders approve AB InBev deal
SABMiller Plc
Anheuser Busch announces approval of shareholders for combination with SABMiller
Anheuser Busch Inbev SA
ABInBev shareholders approve SABMiller deal
Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa
JSE halts trading in ABInBev shares ahead of scheme meeting
JSE : Ab inbev general meeting, uk scheme court meeting, sabmiller general meeting and newbelco general meeting (re expected to take place today .Jse limited (jse) has halted trading in ab inbev's shares on exchange operated by jse from opening of trading today until an announcement(s) is made by ab inbev. Full Article
Amundi discloses 1.2 pct stake in Anheuser Busch InBev
Amundi Sa
Ab inbev expects potential job reduction of about 3 percent of total workforce of the combined group
Ab Inbev: Expects potential job reduction of about 3 percent of total workforce of the combined group .Anticipated job reductions will be implemented gradually, in phases, over a three-year period following completion. Full Article
Heineken bets on motor racing for Asian payout
MONZA, Italy Heineken is betting on Formula One to help it reclaim the title of leading global lager from Budweiser, a strategy that depends on broadening the sport's appeal in Asia and persuading fans to pay more for their beer.