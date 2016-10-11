Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AB InBev completes sale of SABMiller stake in Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime

Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa : Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces completion of Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime disposal .Transaction values business at eur 2,550 million on a debt free/cash free basis, and was originally announced on 10 February 2016.

SABMiller changes co's name to SABMiller Ltd

SABMiller Plc :With effect from Oct. 6 2016, it has changed its name from SABMiller Plc to SABMiller Limited..

SABMiller says UK Court sanctions scheme of arrangement over AB InBev deal

SABMiller Plc : Scheme of arrangement sanctioned by Court . High Court of Justice in England and Wales has today sanctioned scheme of arrangement from AB InBev deal .Is expected that UK scheme effective time will be at or around 6.15 pm (London time) on Oct 4, 2016.

SABMiller says shareholders approve AB InBev deal

SABMiller Plc :At SABMiller general meeting, special resolution to approve UK scheme and provide for its implementation was also passed by requisite majority..

SABMiller Plc : Results of shareholder meetings . SABMiller shareholders have passed both of resolutions at UK scheme court meeting . 95.46 pct of votes at UK scheme court meeting in favour of deal, 97.37 pct of votes at general meeting in favour of deal .Majority in number of scheme shareholders, who voted and who together represented over 75 pct by value of votes cast, voted in favour of resolution.

Anheuser Busch announces approval of shareholders for combination with SABMiller

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA : Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces approval of its shareholders for combination with SABMiller .Combined group will retain the name Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV following completion of the combination.

JSE halts trading in ABInBev shares ahead of scheme meeting

JSE : Ab inbev general meeting, uk scheme court meeting, sabmiller general meeting and newbelco general meeting (re expected to take place today .Jse limited (jse) has halted trading in ab inbev's shares on exchange operated by jse from opening of trading today until an announcement(s) is made by ab inbev.

Amundi discloses 1.2 pct stake in Anheuser Busch InBev

Amundi Sa :Amundi SA announces public opening position/dealing disclosure of 1.2 pct stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev SA.

Ab inbev expects potential job reduction of about 3 percent of total workforce of the combined group

Ab Inbev: Expects potential job reduction of about 3 percent of total workforce of the combined group .Anticipated job reductions will be implemented gradually, in phases, over a three-year period following completion.