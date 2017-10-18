ABN AMRO Group NV (ABNd.AS)
26.40EUR
9:31am BST
€0.06 (+0.23%)
€26.34
€26.25
€26.45
€26.22
481,281
3,182,696
€26.77
€19.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ABN Amro appoints Marina Shevtsova as CFO for British operations
Oct 18 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Group NV
ABN Amro Q4 operating result beats Reuters poll
ABN Amro Group NV
BRIEF-ABN Amro Group Q2 results beat Reuters poll
ABN Amro Group NV
ABN Amro Holding issues 500 million euros green bond
ABN AMRO Group NV
ABN Amro Group Q1 operating profit falls short of Reuters poll
ABN Amro Group NV
ABN Amro says appointment of Zoutendijk as chairman of supervisory board finalised
Abn Amro Group Nv : Appointment of olga zoutendijk as chairman of supervisory board finalised . zoutendijk’s term as chairman will take effect after close of agm on 18 may, steven ten have will succeed zoutendijk as vice chairman Further company coverage: [ABNd.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58698 3920;)). Full Article
ABN AMRO Group to appoint Olga Zoutendijk as chairman of supervisory board
ABN AMRO Group NV:Announces new chairman of the supervisory board.To appoint Olga Zoutendijk as new chairman of the supervisory board of ABN Amro group. Full Article
ABN AMRO Group to be included in the Amsterdam AEX index
Euronext NV:Announces yearly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices.ABN Amro and SBM Offshore to be included in the AEX index.Delta Lloyd and OCI to be removed from the AEX index.Delta Lloyd, Intertrust, OCI and Warehouses De Pauw to be included in the AMX index.Binckbank, Fagron and SBM Offshore to be removed from the AMX index.Binckbank, Fagron, Probiodrug and Van Lanschot to be included in the AScX index.Esperite and Holland Colours to be removed from the AScX index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016. Full Article
ABN AMRO Group proposes final 2015 dividend
ABN AMRO Group NV:Final 2015 dividend of 0.44 euros per share is proposed, bringing the total 2015 dividend to 0.81 euros per share. Full Article
ABN AMRO announces call of 1 bln euro perpetual capital securities
ABN AMRO Group NV:Announces call of 1 billion euros perpetual capital securities. Full Article
BRIEF-ABN Amro appoints Marina Shevtsova as CFO for British operations
* APPOINTS MARINA SHEVTSOVA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR ABN AMRO UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: