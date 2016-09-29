Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)
ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,178.95INR
9:51am BST
4,178.95INR
9:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs29.20 (+0.70%)
Rs29.20 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs4,149.75
Rs4,149.75
Open
Rs4,172.95
Rs4,172.95
Day's High
Rs4,209.00
Rs4,209.00
Day's Low
Rs4,159.00
Rs4,159.00
Volume
827
827
Avg. Vol
3,155
3,155
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00
Rs3,988.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Abbott India approves appointment of Ambati Venu as MD
Abbott India Ltd
Abbott India March-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Abbott India Ltd
U.S. pressing India to avoid capping medical device prices, allow withdrawals
NEW DELHI The United States is pressing India not to extend price caps on medical devices and wants New Delhi to allow firms to withdraw products from the market if they do not wish to sell at government determined rates, a U.S. trade official told Reuters.