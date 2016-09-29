Edition:
Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)

ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,178.95INR
9:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs29.20 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs4,149.75
Open
Rs4,172.95
Day's High
Rs4,209.00
Day's Low
Rs4,159.00
Volume
827
Avg. Vol
3,155
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00

Abbott India approves appointment of Ambati Venu as MD
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Abbott India Ltd :Approved appointment of Ambati Venu as additional director on the board and as the managing director.  Full Article

Abbott India March-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Abbott India Ltd : Recommended final dividend of 35 rupees per share . Says March-quarter net profit 590.1 million rupees versus net profit of 497.6 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 6.74 billion rupees versus 5.81 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

U.S. pressing India to avoid capping medical device prices, allow withdrawals

NEW DELHI The United States is pressing India not to extend price caps on medical devices and wants New Delhi to allow firms to withdraw products from the market if they do not wish to sell at government determined rates, a U.S. trade official told Reuters.

