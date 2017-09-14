AB Science SA (ABS.PA)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AB Science: CHMP adopts negative opinion for Masitinib marketing authorization
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA ::REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS AFTER REASSESSMENT.CHMP CONSIDERED THAT THERE WERE TOO MANY UNCERTAINTIES THAT PRECLUDED THE BENEFIT-RISK ASSESSMENT‍​.TO CONFIRM FIRST STUDY RESULTS WITH CONFIRMATORY STUDY IN MASTOCYTOSIS PATIENTS UNRESPONSIVE TO SYMPTOMATIC TREATMENT.  Full Article

AB Science H1 net loss widens to ‍​14.8 million euros
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

AB Science SA : H1 net loss of ‍​14.8 million euros versus loss of 13.0 million euros ($14.49 million) year ago . H1 operating loss of ‍​16.1 million euros versus loss of 12.4 million euros year ago . H1 net revenue 0.8 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago .Cash position of 19.0 million euros at 30 june 2016 versus 17.1 million euros year ago.  Full Article

AB Science: Masitinib receives orphan drug designation in EU for ALS
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

AB Science SA :Announces that Masitinib receives from European Medicines Agency (EMA) orphan drug designation in the European Union for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).  Full Article

AB Science announces FDA approval compassionate use of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

AB Science SA :AB Science announces that FDA approves first compassionate use of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.  Full Article

AB Science submits to EMA the marketing authorization application for masitinib
Monday, 2 May 2016 

AB Science SA:Has submitted to EMA the marketing authorization application for masitinib in the treatment of severe systemic mastocytosis.Top-Line results from this phase 3 were previously announced on 30 November 2015.  Full Article

Ab Science announces success of a private placement
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 

AB Science SA:Announces success of a private placement.Twelve million euro raised through a private placement of 764,820 shares.Placement with subscription warrants to purchase an additional 191,205 shares attached at a price of 15.69 euro by way of an accelerated book-building.If all warrants are exercised, company would receive an additional 3.0 million euro of proceeds.  Full Article

Ab Science launches share capital increase
Sunday, 17 Apr 2016 

AB Science SA:Said it launched a share capital increase by way of accelerated book building.The Private Placement is capped at 956,025 shares, to be issued immediately or following the exercise of any instrument giving access to the share capital.AB Science intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the funding of its general needs and to finance its clinical development program.The settlement date, on which the new ordinary shares will be delivered to the investors against payment, is expected to be April 20, 2016.  Full Article

AB Science announces positive interim results from phase 3 trial of masitinib
Monday, 4 Apr 2016 

AB Science SA:AB Science announces positive interim results from phase 3 trial of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).Predefined interim analysis has met its primary objective.Primary analysis was a success, with p-value < 0.01 in intention-to-treat (ITT) population.  Full Article

AB Science underscores potential of masitinib in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

AB Science SA:New independent publications underscore the potential of masitinib in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.  Full Article

Ab Science will present data at the international symposium on advances in Alzheimer therapy
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

AB Science SA:Will present new preclinical and clinical data at the international symposium on advances in Alzheimer therapy.Interim analysis of masitinib phase 3 in Alzheimer's disease is anticipated in 2017.  Full Article

BRIEF-AB science announces ‍preclinical data showing protective effect of masitinib

* ‍PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWING PROTECTIVE EFFECT OF MASITINIB ON PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM IN ALS PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF CLINICAL INVESTIGATION INSIGHT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

