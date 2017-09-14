AB Science SA (ABS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AB Science: CHMP adopts negative opinion for Masitinib marketing authorization

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA ::REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS AFTER REASSESSMENT.CHMP CONSIDERED THAT THERE WERE TOO MANY UNCERTAINTIES THAT PRECLUDED THE BENEFIT-RISK ASSESSMENT‍​.TO CONFIRM FIRST STUDY RESULTS WITH CONFIRMATORY STUDY IN MASTOCYTOSIS PATIENTS UNRESPONSIVE TO SYMPTOMATIC TREATMENT.

AB Science H1 net loss widens to ‍​14.8 million euros

AB Science SA : H1 net loss of ‍​14.8 million euros versus loss of 13.0 million euros ($14.49 million) year ago . H1 operating loss of ‍​16.1 million euros versus loss of 12.4 million euros year ago . H1 net revenue 0.8 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago .Cash position of 19.0 million euros at 30 june 2016 versus 17.1 million euros year ago.

AB Science: Masitinib receives orphan drug designation in EU for ALS

AB Science SA :Announces that Masitinib receives from European Medicines Agency (EMA) orphan drug designation in the European Union for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

AB Science announces FDA approval compassionate use of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

AB Science SA :AB Science announces that FDA approves first compassionate use of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

AB Science submits to EMA the marketing authorization application for masitinib

AB Science SA:Has submitted to EMA the marketing authorization application for masitinib in the treatment of severe systemic mastocytosis.Top-Line results from this phase 3 were previously announced on 30 November 2015.

Ab Science announces success of a private placement

AB Science SA:Announces success of a private placement.Twelve million euro raised through a private placement of 764,820 shares.Placement with subscription warrants to purchase an additional 191,205 shares attached at a price of 15.69 euro by way of an accelerated book-building.If all warrants are exercised, company would receive an additional 3.0 million euro of proceeds.

Ab Science launches share capital increase

AB Science SA:Said it launched a share capital increase by way of accelerated book building.The Private Placement is capped at 956,025 shares, to be issued immediately or following the exercise of any instrument giving access to the share capital.AB Science intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the funding of its general needs and to finance its clinical development program.The settlement date, on which the new ordinary shares will be delivered to the investors against payment, is expected to be April 20, 2016.

AB Science announces positive interim results from phase 3 trial of masitinib

AB Science SA:AB Science announces positive interim results from phase 3 trial of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).Predefined interim analysis has met its primary objective.Primary analysis was a success, with p-value < 0.01 in intention-to-treat (ITT) population.

AB Science underscores potential of masitinib in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases

AB Science SA:New independent publications underscore the potential of masitinib in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.

Ab Science will present data at the international symposium on advances in Alzheimer therapy

AB Science SA:Will present new preclinical and clinical data at the international symposium on advances in Alzheimer therapy.Interim analysis of masitinib phase 3 in Alzheimer's disease is anticipated in 2017.