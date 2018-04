Asseco Business Solutions SA (ABSP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asseco Business Solutions Q1 Net Profit Up At 14.7 Mln Zlotys

April 27 (Reuters) - ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 NET PROFIT OF 14.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 61.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 48.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Asseco BS Plans 2017 Div. Of 1.30 Zloty/Shr

March 8 (Reuters) - ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA (Asseco BS) ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE MANAGEMENT HAS PROPOSED FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 1.30 ZLOTY PER SHARE .

Asseco Business Solutions FY Net Profit Rises To 50.1 Mln Zlotys

March 7 (Reuters) - ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS FY NET PROFIT WAS 50.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 42.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE WAS 212.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 168.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT WAS 62.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 51.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY EBITDA WAS 76.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 62.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Asseco Business Solutions Q3 net profit down 10.2 mln zlotys

Oct 27 (Reuters) - ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 REVENUE 54.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 13.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Asseco Business Solutions Q2 net profit up at 9.6 mln zlotys

Aug 4 (Reuters) - ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 41.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 39.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 10.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 9.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .

Insiders sell their 21.92 pct stake in Macrologic

June 19 (Reuters) - MACROLOGIC SA ::SAID ON SATURDAY THAT WLODZIMIERZ NAPIORKOWSKI SOLD HIS ENTIRE 17.1 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY IN TENDER OFFER FOR MACROLOGIC SHARES ANNOUNCED BY ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS << >>.KRYSTYNA NAPIORKOWSKA SOLD HER ENTIRE 4.82 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY IN TENDER OFFER FOR MACROLOGIC SHARES ANNOUNCED BY ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS .

Esaliens Parasol Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty sells its entire stake in Macrologic

June 19 (Reuters) - MACROLOGIC SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ESALIENS PARASOL FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY OTWARTY SOLD ITS ENTIRE 7.81 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY IN TENDER OFFER FOR MACROLOGIC SHARES ANNOUNCED BY ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS << >>.

Asseco Business Solutions announces final results of tender offer for Macrologic

June 7 (Reuters) - ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA ::ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR MACROLOGIC SA << >> SHARES.ENTRIES IN TENDER OFFER AMOUNTED TO ABOUT 88.29 PERCENT STAKE OF MACROLOGIC SA << >>.TRANSACTIONS TO BE SETTLED ON JUNE 14.

Asseco Business Solutions reaches 75 pct stake threshold in Macrologic

June 7 (Reuters) - ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT CONDITION SET IN TENDER OFFER OF REACHING 75 PERCENT THRESHOLD OF MACROLOGIC SA << >> SHARES HAD BEEN FULFILLED.JUNE 6 WAS THE LAST DAY OF ACCEPTING ENTRIES IN THE TENDER OFFER.

Asseco Business Solutions Q1 net profit up at 13.4 mln zlotys YoY

April 28 (Reuters) - Asseco Business Solutions SA ::Said on Thursday that its Q1 net profit was 13.4 million zlotys ($3.5 million) versus 10.4 million zlotys a year ago.Q1 revenue was 48.0 million zlotys versus 41.3 million zlotys a year ago.Q1 operating profit was 16.1 million zlotys versus 12.7 million zlotys a year ago.