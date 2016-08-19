Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO)
8.55CAD
8:59pm BST
$-0.04 (-0.47%)
$8.59
$8.60
$8.69
$8.50
75,129
44,823
$8.82
$5.81
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Absolute Q4 loss per share c$0.03
Absolute Software Corp
Absolute reports Q3 earnings of C$0.03 per share
Absolute Software Corp
Absolute Software Corp comments on FY 2016 guidance
Absolute Software Corp:Expects FY 2016 revenue for the Absolute DDS and Consumer businesses to increase over FY 2015 levels.Says Total revenue for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting the divestiture of Absolute Manage and Absolute Service product lines in Q2 2016.Says Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting lower total revenue, modestly higher sales and marketing expenses and increased investments in research and development.expects FY 2016 cash from operating activities to decrease from FY 2015 levels due to slightly higher Adjusted Operating Expenses and Absolute DDS Billings roughly in-line with prior year levels. Full Article
Absolute Software Corp declares quarterly dividend
Absolute Software Corp:Declares a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share on its common shares.Payable in cash on February 26, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2016. Full Article
Absolute Software Corp gives FY 2016 guidance
Absolute Software Corp:Says total revenue for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting the divestiture of the Absolute Manage and Absolute Service product lines in Q2-FY 2016.Says Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting lower total revenue, modestly higher sales and marketing expenses and increased investments in research and development.FY 2016 revenue of $86.7 million and EBITDA of $11.1 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BRIEF-Absolute announces approval of normal course issuer bid
* Absolute Software Corp - is proceeding with a normal course issuer bid for up to 2.5 million common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: