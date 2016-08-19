Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Absolute Q4 loss per share c$0.03

Absolute Software Corp : Q4 loss per share c$0.03 . Q4 revenue $22.0 million versus $23.3 million . Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Expects FY 2017 total revenue of $92.0 million to $94.6 million, representing 7 percent to 10 percent annual DDS segment revenue growth . Expects FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA margins of 5 percent to 8 percent . FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be between $3.9 million and $4.4 million .FY2017 revenue view $92.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Absolute reports Q3 earnings of C$0.03 per share

Absolute Software Corp : Q3 revenue fell 10 percent to $21.7 million . Expects f2016 revenue for absolute dds and consumer businesses to increase over f2015 levels . Q3 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $21.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Absolute reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results .Q3 earnings per share c$0.03.

Absolute Software Corp comments on FY 2016 guidance

Absolute Software Corp:Expects FY 2016 revenue for the Absolute DDS and Consumer businesses to increase over FY 2015 levels.Says Total revenue for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting the divestiture of Absolute Manage and Absolute Service product lines in Q2 2016.Says Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting lower total revenue, modestly higher sales and marketing expenses and increased investments in research and development.expects FY 2016 cash from operating activities to decrease from FY 2015 levels due to slightly higher Adjusted Operating Expenses and Absolute DDS Billings roughly in-line with prior year levels.

Absolute Software Corp declares quarterly dividend

Absolute Software Corp:Declares a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share on its common shares.Payable in cash on February 26, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2016.

Absolute Software Corp gives FY 2016 guidance

Absolute Software Corp:Says total revenue for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting the divestiture of the Absolute Manage and Absolute Service product lines in Q2-FY 2016.Says Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting lower total revenue, modestly higher sales and marketing expenses and increased investments in research and development.FY 2016 revenue of $86.7 million and EBITDA of $11.1 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.