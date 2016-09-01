Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)
282.35INR
9:55am BST
Rs0.55 (+0.20%)
Rs281.80
Rs284.00
Rs286.90
Rs281.35
2,202,335
2,159,163
Rs291.50
Rs191.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ambuja Cements to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order
Ambuja Cements Ltd
India's Ambuja Cements June-qtr profit up about 77 pct
Ambuja Cements Ltd
Indian shares recover; broader sentiment cautious amid North Korea worries
Sept 5 Indian shares recovered from the previous session's fall to trade slightly higher on Tuesday, as investors bought into battered financials such as HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, but broader sentiment was cautious amid lingering concerns about the escalating North Korea crisis.