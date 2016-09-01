Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)

Ambuja Cements Ltd : Believe co has "strong case" on merits to challenge CCI penalty order, co to file an appeal before the COMPAT . COMPAT is Competition Appellate Tribunal .

Ambuja Cements Ltd : India's Ambuja Cements Ltd says June -quarter net profit 4 billion rupees . India's Ambuja Cements Ltd says June -quarter net sales 25.41 billion rupees . India's Ambuja Cements Ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.32 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 2.26 billion rupees; net sales was 24.93 billion rupees . Approved payment of interim dividend of 1.60 rupees per share . Medium to long term outlook for cement demand remains positive .