Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)

ABUJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

282.35INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs281.80
Open
Rs284.00
Day's High
Rs286.90
Day's Low
Rs281.35
Volume
2,202,335
Avg. Vol
2,159,163
52-wk High
Rs291.50
52-wk Low
Rs191.00

Ambuja Cements to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Ambuja Cements Ltd : Believe co has "strong case" on merits to challenge CCI penalty order, co to file an appeal before the COMPAT . COMPAT is Competition Appellate Tribunal .  Full Article

India's Ambuja Cements June-qtr profit up about 77 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Ambuja Cements Ltd : India's Ambuja Cements Ltd says June -quarter net profit 4 billion rupees . India's Ambuja Cements Ltd says June -quarter net sales 25.41 billion rupees . India's Ambuja Cements Ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.32 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 2.26 billion rupees; net sales was 24.93 billion rupees . Approved payment of interim dividend of 1.60 rupees per share . Medium to long term outlook for cement demand remains positive .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

