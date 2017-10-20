Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Acacia says any proposal between Barrick, Tanzania would need co's approval

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION​.‍ANY PROPOSAL AGREED IN PRINCIPLE BETWEEN BARRICK AND GOVERNMENT WILL REQUIRE ACACIA'S APPROVAL​.‍ACACIA WILL CONSIDER ANY AGREEMENT ON TANZANIA ISSUE ONCE IT RECEIVES FULL DETAILS​.

Acacia Mining ‍updates on discussions in Tanzania

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::‍UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS IN TANZANIA.‍ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS​​‍.NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION AT THIS POINT IN TIME.‍ACACIA HAS JUST RECEIVED A COPY OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT REFERRED TO IN BARRICK'S RELEASE AND IS SEEKING FURTHER CLARIFICATION​.

Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 sales of 1.23 million ounces of gold, and 107 million pounds of copper​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 1.24 million ounces of gold​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍as stated previously, expect higher production and lower costs in Q4​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍operations remain on track for year, with Q3 gold and copper production in line with expectations​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 115 million pounds of copper​.

Acacia says believes can return to positive cash generation in 2018

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::INTENTION TO REDUCE OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY AT BULYANHULU.DECISION DRIVEN BY UNSUSTAINABLE CASH OUTFLOWS AT MINE DUE TO CONCENTRATE BAN AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT.DUE TO THIS CHANGE, ACACIA BELIEVES GROUP CAN RETURN TO POSITIVE CASH GENERATION IN 2018.TALKS BETWEEN BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION ("BARRICK") AND TANZANIAN GOVERNMENT ON-GOING.

Barrick reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

Barrick Gold Corp : Barrick reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 . Q4 earnings per share $0.36 . Q4 revenue $2.32 billion . Barrick Gold Corp - for 2017, production guidance is 5.60-5.90 million ounces of gold, at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $780-$820 per ounce . Barrick Gold Corp says intend to reduce our total debt by $2.9 billion, to $5 billion, by end of 2018 - half of which is being targeted in 2017 . Barrick Gold Corp - for 2018, we expect to produce 4.80-5.30 million ounces of gold, at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $790-$840 per ounce . Barrick Gold Corp - in 2019, we expect to produce 4.60-5.10 million ounces of gold, at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $800-$870 per ounce . Says expect to maintain annual production of at least 4.5 million ounces of gold through 2021. . Barrick Gold Corp - qtrly copper production 101 million pounds versus 138 million pounds last year . Barrick Gold Corp - gold production in Q4 was 1.52 million ounces . Barrick Gold Corp qtrly all-in sustaining costs for copper were $2.04 per pound versus $2.15 per pound last year . Barrick Gold Corp sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs for gold of $720-$770 per ounce. . Barrick Gold Corp qtrly all-in sustaining costs for gold were $730 per ounce, a reduction of 12 percent compared to 2015 . Barrick Gold Corp says Q4 revenue was $2.32 billion versus. $2.24 billion last year.

Barrick announces dividend increase

Barrick Gold Corp : Barrick announces dividend increase . Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share .Barrick Gold Corp - Increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.02 cents per share to $0.03 per share..

Barrick Gold announces resumption of operations at Veladero Mine

Barrick Gold Corp : Barrick announces resumption of operations at Veladero Mine . As normal operations resume, co will continue to assess impact of temporary suspension on Veladero's production for 2016 . Continues to expect total gold production for 2016 in range of 5.0-5.5 million ounces .Water monitoring in area has confirmed September 15 incident did not result in any environmental impacts.

Barrick does not expect Veladero to impact 2016 consolidated gold production

Barrick Gold Corp : Has completed "critical works" required by authorities for its suspended Veladero mine in Argentina after spill containing cyanide - spokesman . Barrick does not anticipate any impact to its 2016 consolidated gold production due to Veladero suspension Story: [nL2N1C60L5] Further company coverage: [ABX.TO] (Reporting by Susan Taylor) ((Jeffrey.Hodgson@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Moody's affirms Barrick's Baa3 rating, outlook revised to stable

Moody's Ratings : Moody's affirms barrick's baa3 rating; outlook revised to stable . Moody's says outlook revision on barrick to stable reflects barrick's reducing leverage and management's commitment to further reduce debt .Barrick's baa3 rating underpinned by large scale, diverse and low-cost gold assets, sizeable copper operations, favorable geopolitical risks, liquidity.

Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in T-Mobile US, Starbucks

Soros Fund Management: Dissolves share stake in Starbucks Corp - SEC filing . Dissolves share stake in Staples Inc - SEC filing . Cuts share stake in American Airlines Group Inc by 67.6 pct to 296,018 shares - SEC filing . Dissolves share stake in T-Mobile US Inc - SEC filing . Cuts share stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 94.5 pct to 1.1 mln shares - SEC filing . Dissolves share stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd - SEC filing .Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016.