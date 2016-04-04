Arca Continental SAB de CV (AC.MX)

Arca Continental SAB de CV:Moody's lowers credit rating outlook for Arca Continental SAB de CV to negative from stable.Moody's affirms credit rating for Arca Continental SAB de CV at A2 and Aaa.mx.

Corporacion Lindley SA:Arca Continental SAB de CV increased its stake in the company by additional 6.6165624 pct purchasing 38.4 million common shares at $1.57 per share.Arca Continental increases its stake in Corporacion Lindley to 60.0158 pct.Arca Continental signed agreement to purchase and resale 1.3 mln investment shares from Lindley family.These investment shares represent 1.787 pct of investment shares issued and will be transfered at purchase price of $0.89 per share.