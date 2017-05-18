Air Canada (AC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Air Canada says is in receipt of TSB report on incident involving AC624 in March 2015

May 18 (Reuters) - Air Canada ::Air Canada is in receipt of TSB report on incident involving AC624 in March 2015.Is continuing discussions with Transport Canada on new requirements tying approach minimums to airport runway lighting.Air Canada has amended its procedures with respect to approaches during periods of severe and adverse weather phenomena.Air Canada says is reviewing emergency response plans.

Air Canada announces pricing of C$1.25 bln refinancing

Air Canada : Transaction would generate annualized interest expense savings of approximately C$60 million . Intends to use net proceeds from sale of 2016 senior notes to pay redemption price for all of Air Canada's outstanding senior secured notes . Air Canada announces pricing of C$1.25 billion refinancing . Transaction would reduce outstanding indebtedness by approximately C$355 million .Transaction would increase unencumbered assets by C$650 million to approximately C$2 billion.

Air Canada to launch non-stop Montreal-Shanghai flights

Air Canada : To launch non-stop Montreal-Shanghai flights .Introduction of daily year-round flights from Montreal to Shanghai, China beginning February 16, 2017.

Air Canada announces conditional notices of redemption for all of its outstanding 6.750% senior secured notes due 2019

Air Canada : Air canada announces conditional notices of redemption for all of its outstanding 6.750% senior secured notes due 2019, 7.625% senior secured notes due 2019 and 8.750% senior second lien notes due 2020, subject to completion of proposed refinancing transaction . Intends to redeem all of second lien notes at a price equal to 100% of principal amount of second lien notes .Intends to redeem 10% of U.S. Dollar notes and canadian dollar notes at a price equal to 103.000% of principal amount of such notes.

Air Canada Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

Air Canada : In q2 of 2016, system passenger revenues of $3.143 billion increased $61 million or 2.0 per cent from q2 of 2015 . Air canada qtrly adjusted casm decreased 1.1 per cent from q2 of 2015 . Air canada says continues to expect depreciation, amortization and impairment expense to increase by $150 million from full year 2015 . Now expects fy aircraft maintenance expense to increase by $165 million from full year 2015 . As part of its assumptions, air canada assumes relatively low to modest canadian gdp growth for period 2016 to 2018 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.57, revenue view c$3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . All figures in c$ . Air canada says for q3 of 2016, expects adjusted casm to decrease between 5.5 to 6.5 per cent when compared to q3 of 2015 . Air canada reports second quarter 2016 results . Continues to expect full year 2016 ebitdar to increase 4 to 8 per cent from record full year 2015 ebitdar . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.72 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.66 . Capital expenditures for second half of 2016 are expected to amount to $437 million. . Air canada says for full year 2016, air canada now expects adjusted casm to decrease between 2.75 to 3.75 per cent . Q2 operating revenue c$ 3,458 million versus. c$3,414 million last year . On track to reducing casm by 21 per cent, excluding impact of foreign exchange and fuel prices, by end of 2018 when compared to 2012.

Air canada signs Pratt & Whitney PurePower engine services agreement

Pratt & Whitney : Air canada signs pratt & whitney purepower® engine services agreement .Air canada signs services agreement with pratt & whitney for 15 years.

Air Canada, Bombardier finalize C Series order for up to 75 aircrafts

Bombardier Inc : Air Canada and Bombardier finalize landmark C Series order for up to 75 aircraft . Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2019 and extend to 2022 . Says amount would increase to $6.3 billion should Air Canada exercise all 30 option aircraft . Bombardier says purchase agreement includes a firm order for 45 CS300 aircraft and options for an additional 30 CS300 aircraft .Says at list price, firm order for 45 cs300 aircraft is valued at about $3.8 billion.

Air Canada expands 787 Dreamliner service to Vancouver-Newark

Air Canada : Air Canada expands 787 Dreamliner service to Vancouver-Newark featuring Business Class - Transcontinental .Air Canada Business Class - Continental is now available on three Canada-U.S. transborder routes.

Air Canada launches Toronto-Warsaw service

Air Canada : Air Canada inaugurates Toronto-Warsaw service .Service operating until September 30, 2016.

Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet commence service of freighter flight to Bogota and Lima

Cargojet Inc : Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet Airways Ltd commenced service today with first freighter flight to Bogota, Colombia and Lima, Peru . Air Canada Cargo plans to introduce dedicated freighter service to Europe from Toronto in second half of 2016 .New Air Canada Cargo flights will provide 52 tonnes of net cargo capacity, also include flights to Mexico City, starting this coming weekend.