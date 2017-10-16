Edition:
Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO)

ACB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.82CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.82
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,744,465
52-wk High
$3.95
52-wk Low
$1.56

AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc ::AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT.AURORA CANNABIS - ‍TO PROCEED WITH A CONCURRENT, NON-COMMISSIONED, NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT PRICE OF $3.00/ UNIT​.  Full Article

Aurora Cannabis says surpasses 6,500 registered patients
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Aurora Cannabis Inc :Operational update: aurora cannabis surpasses 6,500 registered patients, achieves $1 million gross revenue for month of July.  Full Article

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis and Radient Technologies announce extension towards finalizing agreement

* Aurora Cannabis and Radient Technologies announce extension towards finalizing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

