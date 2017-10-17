ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's ACC Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Oct 17 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd
ACC Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 79 pct
ACC Ltd
ACC Ltd fixes book closure for final dividend
ACC Ltd:Says the register of members & share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Feb. 24, 2016 to Feb. 29, 2016 (both days inclusive) for purpose of payment of final dividend & annual general meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on April 13, 2016.Says dividend will be payable on and from April 20, 2016. Full Article
ACC Ltd recommends final dividend
ACC Ltd:Recommended payment of final dividend at the rate of 6 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each. Full Article
