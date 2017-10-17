Edition:
United Kingdom

ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)

ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,789.00INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs1,781.00
Open
Rs1,792.00
Day's High
Rs1,806.10
Day's Low
Rs1,782.00
Volume
227,558
Avg. Vol
468,050
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's ACC Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 1.82 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.66 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol total revenue from operations 31.16 billion rupees.Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 897.1 million rupees as per Ind-As; consol total revenue from operations was 28.43 billion rupees.Says expect demand for cement and related products to stay favourable in coming qtr‍​‍​.Says Sept-quarter cement sales volume 5.96 million tonnes versus 5.07 million tonnes last yr‍​.  Full Article

ACC Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 79 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

ACC Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 2.39 billion rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 28.70 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 2.56 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.33 billion rupees ; consol net sales was 29.61 billion rupees .  Full Article

ACC Ltd fixes book closure for final dividend
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

ACC Ltd:Says the register of members & share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Feb. 24, 2016 to Feb. 29, 2016 (both days inclusive) for purpose of payment of final dividend & annual general meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on April 13, 2016.Says dividend will be payable on and from April 20, 2016.  Full Article

ACC Ltd recommends final dividend
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

ACC Ltd:Recommended payment of final dividend at the rate of 6 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

ACC Ltd News

Indian shares fall for first session in five; NTPC top loser

Aug 29 Indian shares fell on Tuesday and were set to snap four consecutive sessions of gains as the firing of a missile over Japan by North Korea rattled investors, while the expiry of local derivatives contracts this week also hit sentiment.

» More ACC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials