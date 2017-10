Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (ACKB.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV : H1 revenue 1.64 billion euros ($1.83 billion) versus 2.04 billion euros year ago . H1 net profit group share 84.7 million euros versus 158.6 million euros year ago . H1 profit from operating activities 141.5 million euros versus 276.2 million euros year ago .Board of directors expects the results of the second half of the year to be higher than those of H1 2016.

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV : DEME unit Q1 economic turnover of 402.2 million euro versus 641.5 million euro year ago . CFE unit realized a turnover of 196.2 million euros in Q1, a clear increase on the 156.7 million euros at 31/3/2015 .At the end of March 2016, AVH had a net cash position of 71.2 million euros, compared with 76.3 million euros at year-end 2015.

Ackermans en van Haaren NV:Subsidiary DEME and Siemens conclude EPCI foundation contract.

Ackermans en van Haaren NV:Confirms its earlier statement that, barring unforeseen circumstances, a substantially higher result will be realized over the full year 2015 than in 2014.

Ackermans en van Haaren NV:Wim Biesemans new CEO DEME concessions.