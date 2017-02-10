ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arcelormittal South Africa says Wim De Klerk to retire as CEO and executive director​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD ::‍WIM DE KLERK HAS INFORMED ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA BOARD OF HIS WISH TO RETIRE AS CEO AND AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​.‍WIM DE KLERK HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS WISH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.​.‍BOARD WILL IMMEDIATELY IMPLEMENT A PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A SUITABLE SUCCESSOR​.ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA - ‍WIM DE KLERK WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA WITH EFFECT FROM 31 JANUARY 2018​.

ArcelorMittal South Africa FY headline loss narrows to 244cents/shr

ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited : . Loss from operations decreased from r4 736 million to r1 092 million; . Headline loss reduced from r5 370 million to r2 589 million; . Rights issue decreased net debt and resulted in savings on finance costs . Low gdp growth and lack of infrastructure spend resulted in domestic demand at a seven-year low . Domestic and export markets in which company operates continued to be extremely constrained with minimal growth as a result of import substitution and minimal local investment and infrastructural spend . Encouragingly, post year-end authorities approved designation of south african steel for use in state infrastructural projects. . Global steel markets remained depressed due to a prolonged lack of demand. Many emerging markets experienced flat or negative growth in steel demand. . From china, hot rolled coil (hrc) and other steel products are exported into world markets, especially continent of africa in large quantities. . In year, african markets, normally major consumers of arcelormittal south africa exports, continued to import subsidised chinese steel. . Revenue increased by 5 pct to r32 737 million mainly due to an 8 pct increase in average net realised steel prices, from r6 727 per tonne to r7 282 per tonne partly offset by lower sales volumes . In line with expectations, revenue from coke and chemicals business decreased by 24 pct to r1 374 million.

ArcelorMittal S.Africa announces terms of proposed BBBEE deal

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd : Withdrawal of cautionary and terms of new B-BBEE transaction . All 10 applications for import duties on locally produced steel products have been gazetted at bound rate of 10 pct . Legacy issues regarding competition matters have been settled with Competition Commission, subject to approval of Competition Tribunal . AMSA's transaction costs for B-BBEE transaction of 28.7 mln rand, Likamva transaction costs it has settled, will be expensed . One off, non-cash cost of issue of A1 shares to B-BBEE Co, as at Sept. 26 2016 is 798 mln rand . Board recommends that AMSA shareholders vote in favour of resolutions required to implement B-BBEE transaction .AMSA has received 69.2 pct irrevocable undertaking from Arcelormittal Holdings AG to vote in favour of resolutions.

SA's competition watchdog says ArcelorMittal to pay 1.5 bln rand fine

S.Africa's Competition Commission: ArcelorMittal to pay R1.5 billion fine for its involvement in cartels . Agreed to remedies relating to complaints against its pricing conduct without admitting that its pricing conduct constituted a contravention of competition act . AMSA (ArcelorMittal South Africa) admits having been involved in long steel and scrap metal cartels, and agrees to pay an administrative penalty of R1.5 billion . AMSA has committed to a R4.6 capital expenditure over next five years . AMSA has undertaken that for a period of five years it will limit its EBIT margin to a cap of 10 pct for flat steel products sold in South Africa . Commission has, in turn, agreed that the settlement will cover all pending cases against AMSA including those still under investigation Further company coverage: [ACLJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

S. Africa's Competition Commission says Arcelormittal to pay r1.5 billion fine

: Arcelormittal to pay r1.5 billion fine for its involvement in cartels Further company coverage: [ACLJ.J] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).

ArcelorMittal South Africa says settles all outstanding matters with Competition Commision

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd :All outstanding matters have now been addressed and a settlement has been reached, finalising all pending matters against company.

ArcelorMittal SA posts smaller six-month headline loss

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30 2016 . Six-month revenue increased 3 pct to 17.006 bln rand following a 10 pct increase in sales volumes . Liquid steel production for first six months of year was 2.5 mln tonnes, a decrease of 43,000 tonnes compared to first six months of 2015 . Six-month total sales volumes were up by 10 pct (210,000 tonnes) against comparative period in 2015 . Generated from operations was 592 mln rand, compared to utilisation of 727 million mln rand in corresponding period last year . H1 headline loss was 458 mln rand, compared to a headline loss of 109 mln rand in first six months of 2015 . No dividends were declared for six months ended June 30, 2016 . Although average net realisable steel price is expected to improve, costs are also expected to increase in H2 2016 .Shipments are expected to remain consistent with H1 2016.

ArcelorMittal South Africa sees H1 HLPS of 43-47 cents

Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd : Local steel industry continues to be threatened by imports entering market, primarily from china . Sees headline loss per share for 6 mths to june 30 to increase from 27 cents to a range of between 43-47 cents . Remains of view that there is a reasonable prospect of company returning to profitability in medium term. .Has initiated a number of strategic initiatives across operations aimed at improving efficiencies and optimising costs.

ArcelorMittal South Africa to announce full terms of B-BBEE deal in September or October

Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd :Full terms announcement of proposed b-bbee transaction will be issued during september or october of 2016..

ArcelorMittal South Africa says Wim de Klerk to join as CEO on July 1

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd : Amendment to start date of CEO . Wim de Klerk's appointment will be effective on 01 July 2016 .Wim will vacate his current position of FD of Exxaro Resources Limited on 30 June 2016.